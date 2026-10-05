Algeria: World Respects Algeria As Genuine Player in Promoting Regional Peace, Stability

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune underlined that Algeria remains committed to independent decision-making in its foreign relations, and that it is respected internationally as a genuine player in promoting regional peace and stability.

Speaking in his regular meeting with the representatives of national media, aired on Saturday evening, the President of the Republic discussed Algeria's relations with its neighbors and its role in a foreign policy built on respect for State sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs, adherence to international law and a preference for dialogue and peaceful, political solutions.

On the Sahel region, he said stability must begin with "development," adding that chaos and terrorism thrive on poverty and the absence of state institutions.

On the situation in Niger, the President of the Republic said Algeria has sent military aircraft to the neighboring country after certain parties pressed ahead with their schemes.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He said Niger's Prime Minister, Mohamed Lamine Zeine, had been visiting Algeria and flew home overnight, shortly before a coup attempt took place. "The picture is clear. This is a provocation against us," he said.

President Tebboune cited a line of classical Arabic poetry: "I taught him archery every single day, yet when his arm grew strong, he shot at me. And how many times I taught him the composition of verses, but when he uttered a verse, he satirized me."

On relations with Mali, he said: "We are closer to each other than anyone imagines," adding that Algeria will not interfere in the internal affairs of this brotherly country.

The President of the Republic also addressed the situations in Sudan and South Sudan, pointing out that Algeria helped South Sudan after its independence, with the backing of the Sudanese, and wondered what independence is worth when war is still raging.

He reiterated Algeria's firm support for both international and domestic legitimacy, called for an end to divisions in Sudan, and urged to stop fueling the war in this brotherly country.

On Western Sahara issue, President Tebboune reaffirmed that Algeria welcomes direct negotiations between the Polisario Front and Morocco.

He stressed that "no one can force the Sahrawi people to accept a decision that would wipe them off the map for good," noting that the UN and Security Council resolutions stipulate reaching a solution acceptable to both sides, adding that "the Sahrawis are the ones who decide, and we stand by them."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Algeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Asked about the Iranian President's request to make a technical stopover in Algeria, he said "Algeria welcomes him, and any other president," adding "This is Algeria, with its pride and its independent decision."

When asked about the Algerian vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the President of the Republic said their movements are normal.

Algeria, he added, "has no problem with anyone," and the ships' passage shows that "we share the great powers' vision on the stability of the oil market."

He also dealt with Algeria's relations with other countries, reiterating that maintaining relations of friendship and partnership with Russia, the United States and China is not impossible for Algeria, and that Algeria will not give up the friendship that binds it to these countries.

In this regard, the President of the Republic said Algeria and Russia share a strong friendship that serves both countries' interests, welcoming the growth of ties between them in the economic sphere.