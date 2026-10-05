Algeria: No New Taxes Impacting Citizens' Purchasing Power, President Tebboune Orders

5 October 2026
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — While chairing a Council of Ministers meeting on Sunday, President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune issued an order to exclude any taxes impacting the purchasing power of citizens.

According to a statement from the Council of Ministers, following a presentation on the 2027 Finance Bill, the President of the Republic "ordered not to include any tax that impacts the purchasing power of citizens, whether for the middle class or low-income earners."

The President of the Republic also directed the inclusion of wage increases in the 2027 Finance Bill, fulfilling the commitments he made to the Algerian people.

Following these directives, the draft law was approved, the Council's statement added.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.