Algeria: No New Taxes Impacting Citizens' Purchasing Power, President Tebboune Orders

Algiers — While chairing a Council of Ministers meeting on Sunday, President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune issued an order to exclude any taxes impacting the purchasing power of citizens.

According to a statement from the Council of Ministers, following a presentation on the 2027 Finance Bill, the President of the Republic "ordered not to include any tax that impacts the purchasing power of citizens, whether for the middle class or low-income earners."

The President of the Republic also directed the inclusion of wage increases in the 2027 Finance Bill, fulfilling the commitments he made to the Algerian people.

Following these directives, the draft law was approved, the Council's statement added.