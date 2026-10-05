Algeria: President Tebboune Hails Excellent Ties With Niger, Chad

ALGIERS -The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, hailed, while chairing the Council of Ministers meeting on Sunday, Algeria's excellent relations with Niger and Chad, according to a statement from the council.

Reviewing progress on implementing the outcomes of the joint commissions and the bilateral agreements concluded with Niger and Chad, the President of the Republic praised "the excellent relations between Algeria, Niger and Chad, despite attempts to disrupt this harmony at all levels."

The President of the Republic ordered "close follow-up of all projects in both countries and the facilitation of all transactions, particularly in the energy, education, health and communications sectors."

He also instructed the Prime Minister to "coordinate and consult with his counterparts in Niger and Chad to keep up an effective pace that delivers tangible progress," the statement said.