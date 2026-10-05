Somalia, Qatar Discuss Expanding Cooperation in Development and Investment

5 October 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia and Qatar have discussed strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation in development, investment and efforts to improve government institutions, Somalia's Foreign Ministry said.

Somalia's State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ali Mohamed Omar, known as Ali Balcad, held talks with Qatar's Ambassador to Somalia, Dr. Abdullah bin Salem Al-Nuaimi, at the Foreign Ministry in Mogadishu.

The meeting focused on bilateral relations and ways to broaden cooperation between the two countries, particularly in development projects, investment and strengthening the capacity of Somali government institutions.

Balcad thanked Qatar for its continued support to Somalia, particularly its assistance with efforts aimed at promoting stability and state-building.

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The two sides also discussed regional issues and areas of mutual interest, according to the ministry.

They agreed to continue strengthening bilateral cooperation and maintain ongoing efforts to advance shared priorities and coordinate on regional matters.

Qatar has maintained close relations with Somalia and has provided support to the country in areas including development, humanitarian assistance and state-building.

The meeting comes as Somalia seeks to expand international partnerships and attract investment while strengthening the capacity of its public institutions.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

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