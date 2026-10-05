Algeria: President Tebboune Orders Immediate Launch of Laghouat-El Menia-in Salah-Tamanrasset Railway Sections

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, while chairing a Council of Ministers meeting on Sunday, ordered the immediate launch of railway projects for Laghouat-El Menia-In Salah-Tamanrasset sections, considering them an "absolute priority," according to a Council statement.

Regarding the construction of the Moulay Lahcene-Tamanrasset section station and the overarching Laghouat-Ghardaia-El Menia-In Salah-Tamanrasset line, President Tebboune ordered the immediate launch of the railway projects for Laghouat-El Menia-In Salah-Tamanrasset sections.

He considered them as an "absolute priority" within the public works sector and called for a "comprehensive acceleration" of the construction processes.

The President of the Republic also emphasized the necessity of delivering the fully completed project by the end of 2028, enabling Algerians to "actually travel by train from the North to our deep South, reaching Tamanrasset," the statement added.

Following the approval of financing for the railway project by the African Development Bank for the section stretching from El Menia to Tamanrasset, the President of the Republic tasked the Minister of Public Works with conveying his "thanks and encouragement to the sector's workers, technicians and engineers."

He hailed their current performance as "heroic by all standards" and affirmed that they are "close to achieving a dream of Algerians that has remained elusive for generations since independence."