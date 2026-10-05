Namibia: Top Pupils Represent Namibia At Continental Science Fair

5 October 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Two Namibian pupils represented the nation on the continental stage when they joined the brightest young minds from across Africa and the globe at the 2026 Eskom Expo for Young Scientists International Science Fair (ISF).

The event took place in Johannesburg, South Africa, from 28 September to 2 October.

Guillermo Melando from Oranjemund Private School in the ||Kharas region and Thobias Gabriel from Donatus Secondary School in the Otjozondjupa region represented Namibia at the international science fair.

Guillermo and Thobias were the overall winners in the primary and secondary phases of Namibia's 2025 National Science Fair. Their outstanding performance in the national competition earned them the opportunity to compete at the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists ISF.

They were accompanied by Michael Munango from the National Commission on Research, Science and Technology (NCRST) and Mokgadi Tittus representing the Quality Assurance Committee for the National Science Fair.

The initiative was led by NCRST in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture and Unicef Namibia, and was sponsored by the NamPower Foundation.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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