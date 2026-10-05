Namibia: Childrens Experience At Windhoek Showgrounds

The Windhoek Industrial and Agricultural Show, which started on Tuesday, 29 September and will be closing on 3 October has many attendees.

The various stalls have also set-up educational activities to which schools are taking children on field trips to explore and learn more.

The Roads Authority is one of those institutions where children have gathered for an experience in learning road safety and educational games guiding them on how to cross the road.

A pupil from one of the schools shares how excited they are to be at the showground, an eye opening moment for them. "I came here to have a good time with my friends. I thought we would just go to the rides but there are also other cool games to get to and that is exciting."

One of the teachers accompanying the children, Precious Kapenda, from Sunshine Private School says "this is an annual thing we do with the children, a form of fun exposure a field trip to bring them to the outside world to see outside of school - we appreciate the showground for this".

Harald Schmidt, the CEO of the Windhoek Show Society noted that as much as it is about coming to have a good time, he encourages people to come and interact with exhibitors and learn a thing or two beyond an everyday experience.

"This is how we empower more Small and medium enterprises to come, as well as the private sector and more school going children to come with their school teachers and parents, exposure is very important," he says