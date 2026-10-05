Liberia: Tubman University Students Turn Entrepreneurship Training Into Peanut Butter Business

In a move aimed at bridging the gap between university education and economic empowerment, 32 students at William V. S. Tubman University (TU) have transformed entrepreneurship training into practical business activity, launching their first batch of locally processed peanut butter for sale.

The initiative combines hands-on learning, production and marketing, reflecting the university's effort to equip students with practical skills and an entrepreneurial mindset for business development and future opportunities in their communities locally over time.

Members of the TU/SAF Students Entrepreneurship Club completed an intensive entrepreneurship training program facilitated by the Sustainable Access Foundation (SAF), culminating in the production and commercial introduction of their first peanut butter product.

The students were formally certified on Saturday, September 26, 2026, following training focused on enterprise development and transforming business ideas into marketable products.

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Rather than limiting entrepreneurship education to classroom theory, the program exposed students to the actual processes involved in establishing and managing a business. They participated directly in peanut butter production, gaining practical experience in processing, preparation, quality control, packaging and sales.

Speaking at the certification ceremony, TU President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Olu Q. Menjay reaffirmed his administration's commitment to building a sustainable entrepreneurship ecosystem that prepares students for life beyond university.

Dr. Menjay said higher education should not be measured solely by degrees students earn, but also by their ability to apply knowledge to solve problems, create employment and contribute to national development.

"We do not want our students to leave Tubman University only with degrees; we want them to leave with the knowledge and practical skills to create opportunities for themselves and others," Dr. Menjay declared.

He also highlighted Maryland County's local resources, saying greater economic benefits could be generated if those resources were processed and transformed into finished products within the county.

"Maryland County has enormous local resources. Our challenge is to add value to those resources, transform them into quality products and create sustainable economic opportunities," he stated.

To increase production capacity, Dr. Menjay announced that the university would provide a processing machine to support expansion of the peanut butter enterprise. He urged students to prioritize product quality, packaging and compliance with standards and encouraged them to explore virgin coconut oil and other commodities available in Maryland County.

Meanwhile, TU Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dr. Maria Fe Rebecca D. Gueta, encouraged the students to maintain a strong commitment to research, experimentation and continuous improvement.

She emphasized that entrepreneurship requires more than the ability to produce goods, noting the importance of learning, testing new approaches, identifying challenges and improving business practices.

Ben K. Collins, Director of TU's Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Incubation Center (EIIC), said the university is determined to move entrepreneurship education beyond theory by creating opportunities for students to engage directly in production, innovation and enterprise management.

He said the peanut butter project allows students to test business ideas while gaining practical experience in production, quality assurance and marketing.

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Club Vice President Francess N. Collins described the training as a "life-changing privilege," expressing appreciation for the opportunity to participate in a program connecting education with practical business development.

Club President Alfred Summerville pledged the students' commitment to sustaining the initiative and developing it into a viable student-led enterprise.

Representing SAF, training facilitator Tibenkana Dennis reaffirmed the foundation's commitment to continued mentorship as students transition from training into practical business operations.

"This is just the beginning. We want to see these students turn the skills they have acquired into sustainable businesses," Dennis said.

As part of SAF's support, Dennis donated a digital weighing scale to the Students Entrepreneurship Club to assist with accurate measurements and improve quality control during production.