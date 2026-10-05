South Africa: Ethekwini Hits the Ground Running for Transport Month

The eThekwini Municipality will roll out a series of road safety campaigns, community engagements and public transport activations throughout October as part of Transport Month.

The activities form part of the national Transport Month campaign, which highlights the importance of an efficient transport system in connecting people to jobs, services and economic opportunities.

The municipality's programme focuses on promoting safer road use, improving awareness among commuters and pedestrians, and providing communities with information on the city's integrated public transport plans.

Community road safety campaigns are scheduled to take place in Inanda, Ntuzuma and KwaMashu on Wednesday and Umlazi on 21 October, where residents will be engaged on responsible road use and ways to improve road safety.

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The municipality will also conduct pedestrian awareness campaigns at key locations including Berea Centre, the Workshop Precinct, Mega City and Toti Mall.

"These activations aim to encourage safer pedestrian behaviour, while creating awareness about the shared responsibility of all road users in reducing accidents and improving mobility," the municipality said in a statement.

As part of efforts to strengthen public transport, GO!Durban roadshows will be held across the Greater North, Durban Central, Durban West, South 1 and South 2 regions.

GO!Durban is eThekwini Municpality's envisioned Integrated Public Transport Network.

The roadshows will provide communities with information about the benefits of GO!Durban and the planned integrated transport network, including how it is intended to improve connectivity and access to opportunities across the city.

Taxi rank activations will also take place in the Durban CBD, Isipingo, Mega City and Pinetown, and will bring transport-related information and services directly to commuters.

Other activities planned for the month include the Vehicle Operating Company Establishment Stakeholder Event, the launch of the Razo mascot and the GO!Durban soft launch later in October.

"Through these activities, the eThekwini Municipality aims to promote safer roads, strengthen public transport awareness, and showcase the role of transport in building a connected, inclusive, and economically vibrant city," the statement read.