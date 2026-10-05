Zimbabwe: Govt Launches Nationwide Crackdown On Illegal Alluvial Chrome Mining

The Ministry of Mines and Mining Development has launched nationwide inspections of alluvial chrome mining operations and processing plants as the government moves to enforce compliance with the country's mining laws.

The inspections, which began on 25 September 2026, will initially target operations in Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland West and Midlands provinces before being extended to other parts of the country.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, Dr Thomas Utete Wushe said the exercise was aimed at ensuring that chrome mining activities were conducted within the legal framework.

"The Ministry of Mines and Mining Development has begun nationwide blitz inspections of alluvial chrome mining operations and processing plants, effective 25 September 2026, to enforce compliance with mining laws," Dr Wushe said.

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Under Section 222 of the Mines and Minerals Act [Chapter 21:05], chromite is classified as a designated mineral.

The ministry said Section 225 of the Act requires anyone seeking to work an alluvial or eluvial chromite deposit to obtain an order from the Mining Affairs Board.

Dr Wushe warned that mining operations found to be in breach of the regulations could face suspension and other penalties.

The inspections will also cover chrome processing plants to determine whether they are complying with the relevant regulatory requirements.

Dr Wushe said the government was concerned with ensuring that activities across the chrome mining and processing value chain were conducted legally.

"Non-compliant operations face suspension and penalties. Processing plants will also be inspected for regulatory compliance," he said.

The government has also appealed to members of the public to assist authorities by reporting suspected illegal alluvial chrome mining activities.

Zimbabwe has significant chrome resources with the mineral forming an important part of the country's mining sector.

The latest inspections come as authorities intensify efforts to regulate mining activities and ensure that mineral resources are extracted and processed in accordance with the law.

The ministry urged members of the public to report suspected illegal alluvial chrome operations to the relevant authorities.