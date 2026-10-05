Angola Launches World Space Week 2026

Luanda — Angolan Ministry of Telecommunications, Information Technologies, and Social Communication (MINTTICS) on Sunday launched World Space Week 2026, a United Nations initiative running until 10 October under the theme "Rocket Revolution", promoted by GGPEN and national partners in Angola.

According to a statement from MINTTICS seen by ANGOP, the initiative marks the ninth consecutive edition held in Angola and is being conducted under the national sub-theme "Space as a driver of development: connectivity, knowledge and opportunities for Angola".

According to the programme, the seven-day event includes lectures, technical discussions and training activities, with the participation of national and international experts.

A rocket competition is also scheduled, alongside other initiatives aimed at promoting space literacy and stimulating scientific research, innovation and entrepreneurship.

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According to the statement, this year's edition focuses on engaging young people and encouraging more girls to pursue Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

The programme includes learning and knowledge-sharing platforms for students, young researchers and professionals, with the aim of broadening access to content related to the space sector.

The initiative also seeks to bring the space sector closer to strategic areas of the national economy by promoting partnerships between public and private institutions, universities, research centres, start-ups and international partners.

MINTTICS and GGPEN also intend to stimulate young people's interest in science and technology and strengthen opportunities for training, research and innovation in the space sector.

The activities are also intended to demonstrate the contribution of space technologies to connectivity and the country's economic and social development.

Through the initiative, MINTTICS and GGPEN are calling on Angolan society to participate, with a view to consolidating a scientific and technological culture and strengthening knowledge of the space sector.

OPF/LDN/YD/DOJ