Angola Participates in Lobito Corridor Coordination Meeting in Zambia

Luanda — Minister of Transport Ricardo D'Abreu is participating from 5 to 6 October in Lusaka, Zambia, in the Second Lobito Corridor Coordination Meeting, aimed at defining actions for economic integration and regional trade.

The forum, which is expected to be attended by Zambian Head of State Hakainde Hichilema, will define actions for the next two years with a view to developing this strategic infrastructure for Southern Africa.

According to a statement from the Angolan diplomatic mission in Zambia, distributed to ANGOP on Sunday, the minister was welcomed upon arrival at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport by Angola's Ambassador to Zambia, Albino Malungo.

Organised by the World Bank and the Government of Zambia, the meeting will address the joint roadmap for trade facilitation, regional development master plans, the operations of Lobito Atlantic Railway, and the institutional programme of the Lobito Corridor Transit Facilitation Agency (LCTTFA).

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"The meeting aims to consolidate the strategic plan to transform the infrastructure into an integrated economic route, stimulating private investment and cross-border trade," the document says.

The Angolan delegation includes Secretary of State for Public Investment Ivan dos Santos, LCTTFA Executive Secretary Amadeu Nunes, and officials from the Angola Cargo and Logistics Certification Regulatory Agency (ARCCLA).

The Lobito Corridor is a strategic infrastructure linking Angola with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Zambia, with the aim of boosting economic integration and facilitating regional trade.

OPF/LDN/YD/DOJ