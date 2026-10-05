Malawi: Afcon 2027 Qualifiers - Angola Tunes Up to Host Malawi

4 October 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The national football team trained on Sunday (04) at the 22 de Junho Stadium as part of preparations for Tuesday's match against Malawi, in the second matchday of Group B of the qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

After a seven-day training camp in Casablanca, Morocco, the squad worked on short- and long-range shooting during a session that marked another step in preparations for national coach Aliou Cissé's first match on Angolan soil in the 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign. The tournament will be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Angola also worked on set-pieces involving defensive walls during a session open to journalists and the general public.

For 1 hour and 30 minutes, the players took part in one-touch passing drills, culminating in a small-sided training match.

The national team will resume training on Monday (05) at the 11 de Novembro Stadium, where the players will inspect the pitch.

Under the guidance of national coach Aliou Cissé, the team trained for seven days in Casablanca following a goalless draw against Egypt in Cairo.

Angola currently sits third in Group B with 1 point. Egypt leads the group with 4 points, followed by Malawi with 3, while South Sudan is fourth and last, yet to earn a point.

JAD/WR/CF/DOJ

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