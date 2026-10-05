Somalia PM Praises Women Entrepreneurs At Banadir Business Exhibition

Mogadishu — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has opened a business exhibition in Mogadishu's Hodan district, praising women entrepreneurs and young people for their contribution to economic development and innovation.

Barre officially opened the Banadir Business Exhibition, held in the capital's Banadir region, before touring different sections of the event and meeting participants.

The prime minister commended Somali women for their growing role in business, social initiatives and innovation, saying their efforts were contributing to the country's development.

"I congratulate you on the efforts you have made, your innovation and your courage in organising this business exhibition in Banadir region," Barre said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He pledged government support for women involved in developing new business ideas and initiatives, according to a statement from his office.

Barre also visited exhibitors and encouraged the young people who played a key role in organising and staging the event.

The exhibition brought together entrepreneurs and young innovators showcasing businesses and initiatives across different sectors, providing a platform to promote locally developed products and ideas.

Barre said his government would give particular attention to supporting emerging small businesses and encouraging young Somalis to develop entrepreneurial ideas.

The government's focus on small businesses and youth entrepreneurship comes as Somalia seeks to expand economic opportunities and encourage private-sector growth, particularly among young people and women.

The prime minister's visit highlighted the government's stated commitment to supporting entrepreneurship and creating opportunities for Somali businesses to grow.