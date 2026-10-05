Somalia, Saudi Arabia Discuss Trade, Investment and Red Sea Security

Mogadishu — Somalia and Saudi Arabia have discussed ways to strengthen their longstanding bilateral ties, with a focus on trade, investment and security in the Red Sea, Somalia's foreign ministry said.

Somalia's State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ali Mohamed Omar, known as Ali Balcad, held talks with Saudi Ambassador to Somalia Ahmed Mohamed Saleh Al-Muwallad at his office in Mogadishu.

The meeting focused on strengthening the historic relationship between the two countries and expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including trade and investment.

The officials also discussed security in the Red Sea, a strategically important waterway linking the Middle East, Africa and global shipping routes.

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The ministry said the talks reflected the importance both sides attach to deepening their relationship and developing practical cooperation based on their shared interests.

Somalia and Saudi Arabia have maintained longstanding political, economic and diplomatic ties, with Riyadh playing a role in supporting Somalia's development and regional stability.

The meeting comes as Red Sea security has become an increasingly important issue for countries bordering or closely connected to the strategic maritime corridor, which is vital to international trade.

The two sides reaffirmed their interest in expanding bilateral cooperation and strengthening coordination on issues of common concern, according to the ministry.