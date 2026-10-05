Nigeria: NPFL Summons Sporting Lagos Coach Buter Over Refereeing Criticism

Buter is expected to face the league's disciplinary authorities this week after his post-match comments raised concerns over the conduct and standard of refereeing in the NPFL

Sporting Lagos head coach Jeffrey Buter has been summoned to appear before the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) disciplinary panel following his strong criticism of match officiating after his side's goalless draw against Ikorodu City.

Buter is expected to face the league's disciplinary authorities this week after his post-match comments raised concerns over the conduct and standard of refereeing in the NPFL.

The young coach did not hold back after the Lagos derby, openly questioning the quality of officiating and arguing that referees, rather than coaches, were contributing to the negative perception surrounding the league.

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"They say I am bringing the league into disrepute. The referees are bringing the league to disrepute and not me. If they are not going to fix it, the league is not going anywhere," Buter said.

His comments came in the aftermath of a frustrating 0-0 draw, with the Sporting Lagos boss expressing his dissatisfaction with decisions made during the encounter.

Buter also claimed that his team had been on the receiving end of poor officiating in consecutive matches, while pointing out what he considered an imbalance in the way coaches and match officials were being treated.

According to the coach, disciplinary warnings had already been issued to him over his previous complaints, but he remained adamant that the concerns surrounding officiating needed to be addressed.

His latest outburst has now brought him directly under the scrutiny of the league authorities.

NPFL summons Buter over comments

The NPFL has subsequently invited Buter to appear before its disciplinary panel, where he is expected to explain his comments and respond to concerns arising from his post-match remarks.

The development comes as the league continues to insist that coaches, players and club officials must use the established administrative channels when they have complaints about officiating.

Rather than publicly questioning match officials or making statements capable of damaging the image of the competition, clubs are expected to pursue their grievances through the appropriate procedures.

Buter's case will therefore be closely watched, particularly given the strength of his comments and his insistence that refereeing standards are a problem that requires urgent attention.

The disciplinary panel will determine whether his remarks constitute an offence under the league's regulations and whether any sanctions should follow.

Officiating debate takes centre stage

The controversy has once again brought the issue of match officiating in the NPFL into the spotlight.

Complaints over refereeing decisions are not new in Nigerian football, with coaches and clubs regularly expressing frustration over decisions during matches.

But Buter's comments have added another layer to the conversation because of the direct manner in which he challenged the league's position on public criticism.

His argument was clear: if coaches are being accused of damaging the image of the NPFL when they speak about officiating, then match officials must also be held accountable when their decisions generate controversy.

Whether the disciplinary panel agrees with that position will be determined at the hearing.

For now, the Sporting Lagos coach faces the possibility of disciplinary action over comments that have already generated considerable attention.

Sporting Lagos await Buter's Hearing

Sporting Lagos have had a mixed start to the NPFL campaign, recording two wins, two defeats and four draws from their opening eight matches.

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The Lagos club will now have to continue its campaign while awaiting further developments surrounding their coach.

Buter's appearance before the disciplinary panel could provide an opportunity for the league and the coach to address the issues raised by his comments and clarify the boundaries surrounding public criticism of officiating.

However, the wider conversation is unlikely to disappear with the hearing. And as the NPFL season continues, the relationship between coaches and match officials will remain under scrutiny, particularly whenever contentious decisions influence matches.

For Buter, the immediate task is to answer to the disciplinary authorities.

For the NPFL, the case presents another test of how the league handles criticism of officiating while maintaining confidence in the integrity and credibility of its competition.