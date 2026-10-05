Nigeria: Ex-Senator Challenges Kila to Provide Proof of Professorship

Former Senator Babafemi Ojudu has urged Anthony Kila to respond to PREMIUM TIMES' report with verifiable academic records rather than threats of legal action.

Former senator, Babafemi Ojudu, has challenged Anthony Kila to provide documentary evidence of his academic and professional history following PREMIUM TIMES' investigation into allegations surrounding his professorship.

Mr Ojudu, a journalist and politician, said he was "shocked" by the allegations against Mr Kila, whom he knew through a Yoruba association where the academic contributed to meetings and conducted himself with dignity.

In a Facebook post on Monday morning, Mr Ojudu said he was still trying to compose himself after reading the investigation, describing the allegations as difficult to believe given his regard for Mr Kila and his respect for PREMIUM TIMES.

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"We need a clear, substantive response from him, beyond threats of legal action," Mr Ojudu said. "If the allegations are untrue, verifiable evidence should provide a compelling rebuttal."

Mr Ojudu called on Mr Kila to publicly provide details of his academic and professional career, including the institutions where he studied, the dates of his studies, qualifications obtained and the identities of those who supervised his master's dissertation and doctoral thesis.

He also asked Mr Kila to provide details of where and when he taught and the process through which he became a professor.

"Relevant records, publications and confirmation from the institutions concerned would help settle the matter," Mr Ojudu said, adding that former teachers, classmates, colleagues and students could also corroborate Mr Kila's account.

The former senator acknowledged Mr Kila's right to seek legal redress over the allegations.

"You are entitled to seek legal redress. But a clear, documented response would go a long way towards answering these allegations and reassuring those of us who hold you in high regard," he said.

Mr Ojudu concluded by urging Mr Kila to provide evidence that could help those who respect him assess the allegations.

"Give us the facts and the evidence. Those of us who respect you will then have a firm basis on which to speak in your defence," he said.

PREMIUM TIMES' investigation published on Saturday examined Mr Kila's academic credentials and his use of the title of professor.

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Mr Kila, the pro-chancellor of Michael and Cecilia Ibru University, has long presented himself publicly as a professor and a "Jean Monnet Professor of Strategy and Development", but PREMIUM TIMES has found that he was never awarded the academic rank.

Mr Kila has threatened legal action over the report, insisting on his position and disputing the allegations.

Mr Ojudu served as senator for Ekiti Central from 2011 to 2015 after winning the seat on the platform of the Action Congress of Nigeria, defeating former Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti.