Nigeria: Unizik Introduces Digital System to Cut Graduation Delays

The vice-chancellor said the digital clearance system would enable graduating students to complete the process from anywhere in the world and receive approval within five days.

The Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, has introduced digital clearance and certificate systems to reduce delays in students' graduation processes, its Vice-Chancellor, Bond Anyaehie, has said.

Mr Anyaehie, a professor, disclosed this in Abuja on Saturday at the 2026 International Convention of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Alumni Association (NAUAA), with the theme: "Innovation, Integrity and Inclusion: Rekindling the Zik Vision for a New Era."

He said the digital clearance system would enable graduating students to complete the process from anywhere in the world and receive approval within five days.

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According to him, the system is designed to eliminate delays associated with manual clearance procedures.

He said the university had also introduced a system that automatically generated provisional certificates after students completed their clearance.

Mr Anyaehie said the certificates would contain barcodes that employers and other institutions could scan to authenticate them.

"Once you finish the clearance, the system generates a provisional certificate for you, which you can download online.

"It has a barcode, so when you apply for a job, they can scan the barcode, receive an authentication code and authenticate your certificate," he said.

The vice-chancellor said the university has also digitised its transcript processing system to make the process faster.

He said staff responsible for transcript processing had been encouraged to ensure that students and graduates did not experience unnecessary delays.

Mr Anyaehie also announced plans to improve classroom facilities, saying students would no longer be expected to attend lectures in classrooms without adequate seating and other necessary facilities.

He said the administration was committed to repositioning the university through collaboration with its alumni and other partners.

He acknowledged the contributions of the university's alumni chapters and other partners, saying their support had helped the institution execute projects and address some of its challenges.

"We are growing a university that fits the name and answers to its name. It is a journey; we have started and we can do more.

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"We will go far if we join our resources and efforts together," he said.

(NAN)