Liberia: A Child's Distress Must Never Become Online Entertainment

editorial

A child who says she has nowhere safe to sleep should encounter protection from adults. The account reported by The Liberian Investigator raises painful questions about what this teenager encountered instead: alleged sexual abuse, followed by a public interview exposing intimate details of her experience.

The first obligation is to find her, establish her safety and ensure that she receives appropriate care. Every institution and individual responding to this case should be judged by whether their actions help accomplish that.

According to our report, the 17-year-old described an encounter with a 29-year-old man and alleged that he prevented her from leaving when she wanted to go. The man acknowledged sexual contact in the recorded interview, although he disputed part of her account concerning money. Police must establish the full circumstances, preserve the evidence and determine the appropriate action.

A social media interview cannot substitute for an investigation. Nor should public anger substitute for due process. The allegations are serious enough to demand a prompt, competent response, with the teenager's welfare protected throughout.

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The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has said it engaged the Liberia National Police and was seeking to establish the girl's whereabouts and welfare. That intervention is welcome. Its value will depend on what follows.

The ministry should assign a responsible caseworker, coordinate with investigators and arrange confidential access to appropriate health care and psychosocial support. Any placement should follow a careful assessment of where she can safely stay. Her wishes should be heard, and she should receive a clear explanation of the support available.

Officials should provide a limited public update confirming that protective steps have been taken, without disclosing her location or private circumstances. The public needs evidence that the system has responded. It has no entitlement to the details of her care.

The circumstances of the interview require separate scrutiny.

As described in our report, the teenager was questioned publicly alongside the man about the alleged encounter and asked to display money. Such an approach risks turning a disclosure requiring sensitive handling into a spectacle. It exposes the child to recognition, ridicule and pressure while giving an online audience intimate material it does not need to see.

We cannot establish the interviewer's motive from the account before us. The ethical failure, however, does not depend on proving an intention to cause harm. Anyone publishing a child's disclosure of alleged sexual abuse must consider what that exposure could do to her safety, dignity and future.

The responsible course was to seek help from child-protection authorities and preserve relevant material for investigators. A public-interest report could then explain the concerns and scrutinize the official response while protecting the teenager's identity.

That obligation applies to established newspapers and broadcasters as firmly as it applies to bloggers. Withholding a name offers little protection if a photograph, recognizable voice, family description or precise location reveals the child. Editors must examine the whole publication, including its images, captions, headlines and social media posts.

Material already circulating online does not become ethically harmless to republish. Every new upload can extend the exposure. Publishers should remove identifying material from public view while preserving relevant originals securely for lawful investigative use. Members of the public should stop forwarding the footage or posting information that could identify the teenager.

The Bloggers Association of Liberia and other media bodies should turn this episode into practical reform. Their members need clear procedures for responding when a child discloses abuse: how to secure help, protect identity, avoid intrusive questioning and report responsibly. Standards must carry meaning when a story is attracting attention.

The money mentioned in the interview must also be kept in perspective. Whether the amount was smaller or larger cannot settle the questions of abuse, coercion or responsibility. Framing the case as an argument over payment would trivialize the teenager's account and divert attention from what investigators must establish.

Her vulnerability deserves attention beyond the alleged encounter. She reportedly described being out of school and lacking a safe place to sleep that night. Those disclosures call for a careful assessment of her circumstances. They do not justify blaming her family without knowing what support, resources or difficulties exist.

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A durable response should help her regain safety and access education or suitable training. Care cannot end when the immediate public interest fades.

This case also poses a wider test for the government: Can a vulnerable child obtain help before a video makes her distress visible?

The Gender Ministry, police and relevant local services should make referral routes clear and accessible, including where someone can seek urgent assistance after office hours. Those receiving a report should know who takes responsibility next. A frightened child should not have to navigate a chain of unanswered referrals.

We must resist the temptation to mistake widespread condemnation for protection. Outrage can fill a comment section while leaving the person at its center exposed.

The proper measures of this response are concrete: the teenager's safety, access to care, a thorough investigation, fair legal proceedings where warranted and continuing support.

She should be able to recover and build a future without repeatedly encountering her distress on someone else's screen.

Liberia owes her that protection, whether or not anyone is watching.