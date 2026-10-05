Liberia Amputees Intensify World Cup Push With Medical Checks

MONROVIA — Liberia's Men's Amputee National Team has completed X-ray examinations as it intensifies preparations for the 2026 WAFF Amputee World Cup in Mexico.

The medical exercise was conducted at Hope for Women International Medical Center in Paynesville, where players underwent X-ray examinations as part of their medical and fitness preparations for the tournament.

D. Bishop E. Paul conducted the examinations and attended to the players throughout the exercise.

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The medical checks are part of the team's broader preparations, which include training, conditioning and recovery as the Lone Star Amputees prepare for the demands of the global tournament.

Liberia has been drawn into Group A alongside hosts Mexico, Italy and Algeria.

The World Cup is scheduled for Nov. 13-22 in San Juan de los Lagos, Mexico, with 24 national teams, including seven from Africa, expected to compete for the title.

Liberia secured its place after defeating Egypt 3-2 in a dramatic qualification match at the last Africa Cup of Nations. The Lone Star Amputees also finished among the top six teams at the continental tournament, earning a World Cup berth.

Preparations have since intensified, with professional amputee footballers Morli Boakai and Mohammed D. Jusu returning from Turkey to join the national team.

Boakai and Jusu, who play in the Turkish Amputee Football League, bring international experience as Liberia prepares for its return to the world stage.

With the tournament approaching, the Lone Star Amputees are now focused on completing their preparations on and off the pitch as they target a strong showing in Mexico.