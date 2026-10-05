Ethiopia: Citizen Participation in Ethiopia's Capital Market Gains Momentum, Says Ecma

5 October 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Citizen participation in Ethiopia's emerging capital market is steadily growing, with an increasing number of investors opening accounts and trading securities, according to Hana Tehelku, Director General of the Ethiopian Capital Market Authority (ECMA).

Speaking to the ENA, Hana highlighted that the Homegrown Economic Reform Agenda is delivering tangible results.

She noted that the development of a national capital market is a key milestone, opening new opportunities for citizens to invest in and benefit from the country's expanding financial sector.

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Since the establishment of the ECMA, a landmark achievement of the nation's economic reforms, extensive foundational work has been undertaken to establish a transparent, predictable, and secure regulatory framework.

"Over the past two years, we have demonstrated that a capital market can successfully operate in Ethiopia," Hana said, emphasizing the efforts made to establish a strong, credible and capable institution.

Today, ECMA oversees 26 registered companies, including seven in the securities market.

Market modernization is accelerating: roughly 187,000 physical security records have been digitized into the central depository system, and nearly 38,000 citizens have opened investment accounts, most of whom actively trade.

Daily transaction volumes consistently surpass 50 million Birr, at times topping 60 million Birr.

To protect investors, ECMA applies rigorous pre-licensing vetting alongside continuous post-licensing oversight.

The Authority has also deployed a state-of-the-art tech surveillance system to monitor trading, flag irregularities, and enforce market integrity.

Coupled with public education campaigns on illegal market practices and penalties, ECMA is ensuring a stable environment for sustainable financial growth.

Read the original article on ENA.

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