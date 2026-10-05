Africa: Papering Over the Cracks - Troost-Ekong Exposes Nigeria's Deep-Rooted Issues Amid Afcon Qualifier Struggles

Former Super Eagles captain, William Troost-Ekong has identified the reason behind Nigeria's topsy-turvy start to their AFCON 2027 qualifiers.

The three-time African champions were in action twice last month, coming from behind to defeat Madagascar at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, before falling to a 3-0 loss against Guinea-Bissau.

The players, coach Eric Chelle, and even the pitch have received huge criticism for the poor display the three-time AFCON winners put up, but Ekong believes the main problem stems from administration.

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An outcry at this stage is very significant because Nigerian football has experienced a steep decline in recent years, with the Super Eagles failing to qualify for two consecutive World Cups, before the Super Falcons followed the same path earlier this year, a feat that has never happened.

Speaking on beIN Sports punditry duties for the UEFA Nations League games, the former Watford defender opined that real change would only come when things change in the administrative sector.

"We are at a point where we need to see some consistency from the top, downwards," the 33-year-old said.

"I'm talking from the Federation, to the coach, to this group of players. I think the talent is there, but there's still uncertainty how things are prepared for the team.

The points raised by the AFCON 2023 MVP are valid because former NFF President Ibrahim Gusau resigned last month, a few weeks before the election. Meanwhile, the NFF is currently under investigation by FIFA, which will surely raise eyebrows among the players.

Despite the current faults, Ekong believes key steps are being taken to get things right, particularly when it comes to longevity in the National team.

"Appointing Eric Chelle for the long term was a great thing to do, he's also been put in charge of the Olympic team.

"He understands the young players coming through, he had some great players who showed themselves on their debut, especially against Madagascar and then scored the winning goal.

"So, that consistency is number one, but I think the team needs structure but we can't depend on the talent alone," the Al-Ahli defender continued.

The game against Guinea-Bissau clearly showed that talent and big names alone won't cut it in African football anymore, and Ekong believes the Super Eagles can no longer paper over the cracks.

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"I think we've managed to cover a lot of gaps over the years, but over time those things will get exposed.

"They need to have the right structure around it because the levels of all the other African teams are increasing and they need to make sure they give themselves the best opportunity to win.

"With this coach, I hope they find consistency and take their qualifiers seriously from the beginning, and then maybe we'll see some great things from Nigeria again," the former Super Eagles captain concluded.

With just one qualifying spot left in Group L, Nigeria must avoid any slip-ups if they're to stay on track to qualify for the AFCON 2027 tournament.

The Super Eagles will play Russia next Tuesday, then face Tanzania in a double-header during the November International break.