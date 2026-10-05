Nigeria: 17 joueurs lors du premier entraînement des Eagles à Nijni Novgorod contre la Russie

4 October 2026
This Day (Lagos)

The Super Eagles have had their first training session in Nizhny Novgorod as they prepare for Tuesday's international friendly match against Russia's senior men national team.

The group of 17 players that trained on Saturday included 101-cap Moses Simon, goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, defenders Benjamin Fredricks and Emmanuel Fernandez, and forwards Kelechi Iheanacho and Akor Adams.

The team will have two more training sessions on Sunday and Monday before the encounter at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Players and officials travelled aboard Turkish Airline and Ethiopian Airline flights, through Istanbul and Addis Ababa respectively, before arriving in Moscow and then flown to Nizhny Novgorod.

On 6 June last year, Russia and Nigeria played to a 1-1 draw at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium, with the Russians going in front through an own goal by defender Semi Ajayi, before Tolu Arokodare levelled for the Super Eagles.

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