Malawi: Is Chithyola Doing Enough? Leaked Letter Sparks War of Words Over Opposition Leader's 'Inactiveness'

A public row has erupted between a self-described concerned citizen and Malawi's Leader of Opposition, after a leaked letter accused Simplex Chithyola Banda of failing to speak up for ordinary Malawians.

In the letter, Joshua Mbewe challenges Chithyola to take a more active role on the issues hitting citizens, and insists he is not trying to undermine him or meddle in the internal politics of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

"Your inactiveness is betraying the one who appointed you on that position," reads part of the letter. Mbewe adds that the 1.7 million people who voted for former President Lazarus Chakwera "are not only MCP members", saying: "even I for one, I'm not MCP but I voted for him."

The exchange follows reported pushback from Chithyola's camp, which is said to argue that those targeting Chakwera's political future are trying to build a narrative that Chithyola is failing the public. His supporters have also questioned the timing of the criticism, given that Parliament has yet to resume.

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Mbewe rejects that reading. He says his concern is the responsibilities of the office, not MCP succession or Chakwera's future.

He argues that the Leader of Opposition holds a significant national position and should use it to scrutinise government policy, expose shortcomings and provide checks and balances on behalf of the public.

He also questions why Chithyola appears ready to respond strongly to criticism, while the same energy is not always evident when tackling the hardships facing ordinary Malawians.

"I am not fighting you," the letter says. "I am not in a political battle with you. I am simply being honest with you as a Malawian and as someone who expects accountability from the office you hold."

The dispute now turns on what effective opposition looks like. Chithyola's camp has linked the criticism to wider political manoeuvring around Chakwera, while Mbewe maintains it is about accountability.