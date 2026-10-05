Malawi: Mumba's K1bn Bet - Poverty, Not Talent, Is Holding Malawi's Students Back

On a Friday night in Lilongwe, a roomful of guests heard a pointed message from the founder of an organisation with "politics" in its name: stop expecting politicians to save you.

"Many people have placed too much hope in politicians," said Vitumbiko Mumba, an engineer, as he launched the People Over Politics Foundation and its Student Stipend Fund.

He has pledged K1bn over five years to keep disadvantaged students in university.

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His case is simple and blunt. Malawi is wasting its best resource, he argues, because young people enter higher education in extreme poverty with their minds fixed on getting through the day.

"Their imaginative and innovative minds are focused on survival rather than developing ideas that can propel economic growth," he said.

He described young Africans as driven by a "righteous anger" at unequal opportunity and a lack of direction, and said the fund grew out of that realisation.

This is not a promise made from a standing start. The scholarship programme already supports 150 students at universities across the country, and more than K200m of Mumba's own money has gone to needy students in public institutions. The new fund is meant to widen that reach.

The guest speaker, Lathitha Mbuzwana, said the money will cover accommodation, food and other basics that struggling students cannot afford, and will go to the underprivileged regardless of political affiliation.

Mumba also pointed to the demographic clock: by 2030, he said, a large share of the world's young people will live in Africa, which makes education all the more urgent.

Agnes Hara, a lecturer at Mzuzu University, called the fund a major relief for students with nowhere else to turn.

She urged beneficiaries to use the chance well and, once they graduate, to help others in the same position.

The launch was held under the theme "Turning Scars of Pain into Symbols of Resilience".