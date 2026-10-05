East Africa: Malawi Praised for 'Faithfulness and Generosity' As Church Marks Centenary of World Mission Sunday

The secretary general of the Pontifical Missionary Union in Rome has praised the Catholic Church in Malawi for its faithfulness and generosity in supporting missionary work.

Monsignor Dih Anh Nguyen was speaking on Saturday at Mzuzu Stadium during the National Centenary Celebration of World Mission Sunday, which drew Catholics and faithful from other denominations.

"I am happy and grateful for the opportunity to be in Malawi and celebrate the 100 years of World Mission Sunday with the church," he said.

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He noted that Malawi was the first country to provide World Mission Sunday offerings in two phases.

The main celebrant, Bishop Adrian Peter Chikufwa, vice-president of the Malawi Conference of Catholic Bishops, urged the faithful to keep supporting the Church so that it can carry out its missionary work.

"The church needs resources for its missionary works," he said, adding that without support from the outside world the Church "would have a different face now".

He thanked those who had given, and asked everyone present to continue. He also reminded Catholics that Baptism makes every Christian a missionary, whatever their position or workplace, so that the Church continues to grow.

The celebration also saw the launch of a five-year strategic plan for the Association of Diocesan Development in Malawi (ADCOM).

Bishop Chikufwa, who is ADCOM president, said the plan should give direction to the country's dioceses and be used as a practical working document.

"This plan should be a reliable working document rather than simply a blueprint," he said.

Fr Peter Madeya, national director of the Pontifical Missionary Societies in Malawi, described the centenary as a time to remember and honour those who have contributed to the Church's growth over the years.

He called on Catholics to move away from "the mentality of being recipients of donor support" and to support the Church through their own contributions.

The event was held under the theme "One in Christ, United in Mission".

Government officials in attendance included Second Vice-President Enock Chihana and the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Charles Mhango.