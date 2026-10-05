Malawi: Chihana Credits Catholic Church With Shaping Nation's Schools, Clinics and Farms

4 October 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Newsdesk

Malawi's Second Vice-President, Enock Chihana, has paid tribute to the Catholic Church's role in the country's development, pointing to its work in health, agriculture and education.

Speaking on Saturday at Mzuzu Stadium, following the National Centenary Celebration of World Mission Sunday, he said he was himself a beneficiary of that work, having received his secondary education at St John Bosco Secondary School.

Chihana also praised the Church for fostering peace and unity, which he described as a prerequisite for development.

"Unity and solidarity in anything is very important, whether in government, politics or any society, for development," he said.

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