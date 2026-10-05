Malawi: Torch of Unity Arrives in Lilongwe As Malawi Gears Up for Region 5 Games

Malawi's sporting hopefuls had their moment in the spotlight as the African Union Sports Council Region 5 Games torch arrived at Bingu National Stadium.

The flame's arrival kicks off Malawi's leg of a relay that is part of build-up to the games, which run from December 4 to 13, 2026 in Maputo, Mozambique. It will continue through the other 10 participating countries.

Youth, Sports and Culture Minister Alfred Gangata said the torch is a symbol of unity among Africans through sport.

Malawi National Council of Sports board chairperson Jim Kalua said he hopes the relay will fire up local athletes ahead of the competition.

Among those set to compete is Amanda Kondowe, who said she hopes to perform well and represent Malawi with pride.