Sudan: Force Affiliated With Rebel Tahir Hajar Splits From RSF and Joins Armed Forces

- A force affiliated with the Sudan Liberation Forces Grouping, led by rebel Taher Abubakr Hajar and allied with the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF), announced its defection from the militia and the movement and its decision to join the ranks of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).

The force, led by Mohamadain Ismail Abu Zira, was received yesterday at Al-Tina front in North Darfur State with all its military equipment. The force comprises 106 fighters, including 18 officers, as well as a number of combat vehicles.

Abu Zira said his decision to join the Armed Forces came after they recognized the danger posed by the militia to the unity, security, and safety of the country, as well as its threat to the stability of Darfur Region and the safety of its citizens.

He announced that his forces would immediately join the ranks of the Armed Forces in operations to liberate the remaining areas from the rebel militia, advancing from the western front. He affirmed their commitment to the need to eliminate the militia so that Sudan can enjoy stability and preserve its unity and sovereignty.