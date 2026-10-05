Sudan: Armed Forces Liberate Al-Mazroub Area in North Kordofan By Force and Determination

4 October 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) said in a statement that, "with Allah's help and guidance, your armed forces have liberated Al-Mazroub area in North Kordofan State by force and determination following fierce battles that inflicted heavy losses in lives and vehicles on the terrorist Dagalo family militia and its mercenaries."

The statement added: "Your armed forces and supporting forces continue to carry out operations on various fronts, with firm determination and unwavering resolve to defend the homeland, safeguard its sovereignty, and restore security and stability."

The Armed Forces called on citizens in the liberated areas to rest assured and return to their normal lives, stressing that they would continue to carry out their duty of protecting civilians and securing property.

The Armed Forces also renewed their commitment to remain faithful to the trust of the people and the sacrifices of the martyrs, stressing that their operations would continue until the country is cleansed of the terrorist militia and its supporters.

The Armed Forces prayed for paradise and eternal life for the martyrs who paved the path of dignity and honor with their blood, a speedy recovery for the wounded and injured, and the return of prisoners and missing persons.

Read the original article on SNA.

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