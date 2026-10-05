Tanzania: PM Stresses Formal Miner-Investor Deals

Geita — Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba has urged miners and investors to formalise partnership agreements in writing to reduce disputes over mineral-rich areas and ensure all parties understand their rights and obligations.

Dr Mwigulu made the call when closing the Ninth Mining Technology Exhibition in Geita on behalf of President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, saying reliance on trust alone had contributed to disputes in mining partnerships.

He said written agreements were particularly important where large amounts of money were involved or where ownership and benefit-sharing arrangements were not clearly defined.

"Where an investor is entitled to 70 per cent, the owner of the mining area 20 per cent and another party 10 per cent, let us put it clearly in the contract so that everyone knows what they are entitled to receive," he said.

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Dr Nchemba said disputes could arise when one party brought in another investor after an earlier arrangement had been based only on trust.

He said the government had already developed agreements and conditions to guide partnerships in the mining sector, urging stakeholders to use them.

The Prime Minister also called for continued reforms to increase productivity and ensure Tanzanians benefit from the country's mineral resources.

He said the government had introduced a requirement directing 10 per cent of mineral production towards research to support continued exploration for areas with production potential.

Dr Nchemba urged the Ministry of Minerals to accelerate value addition, expand opportunities for young people and improve access to information, technology and financial services.

He also called on mining stakeholders to prioritise occupational safety, health checks, insurance and social security services.

Meanwhile, addressing residents of Nyamuswa in Mara Region, Dr Nchemba urged Tanzanians to resolve disputes through established legal procedures rather than taking the law into their own hands.

He said Tanzania's longstanding peace and unity had been built on respect for the rule of law, warning that violence and personal retaliation could leave lasting wounds in communities.

On health, Dr Nchemba urged Tanzanians to participate in Universal Health Insurance schemes, saying government assistance to individuals facing medical challenges was not a sustainable solution.

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He said the government's efforts to support specific groups were part of a broader programme aimed at ensuring all Tanzanians have access to health insurance.