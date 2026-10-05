Tanzania: Mwinyi Wraps Up Cabinet

Zanzibar — Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi has completed the formation of the Government of National Unity (GNU) Cabinet, appointing four ministers from ACT-Wazalendo and reshuffling several portfolios in a move aimed at strengthening unity and improving government efficiency.

Announcing the changes yesterday at State House, Zanzibar, Dr Mwinyi said the appointments followed political reconciliation and constitutional agreements between the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) and ACT-Wazalendo on cooperation and joint governance.

The agreement provides ACTWazalendo with four ministerial positions following the appointment of Othman Masoud Othman as First Vice-President.

The four ACT-Wazalendo ministers are Nassor Ahmed Mazrui, Minister for Health; Omar Said Shaaban, Minister for Trade and Industrial Development; Dr Nasra Nassor, Minister for Tourism and Antiquities; and Dr Mohamed Ali Suleiman, Minister for Communications, Information tinues from Page 1 Technology and Innovation.

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Dr Mwinyi also appointed Ali Suleiman Mrembo as Minister for Labour, Employment, Youth and Empowerment. Several ministers were reassigned.

Dr Saada Mkuya Salum moved from the President's Office, State House, to become Minister for Social Development, Elderly Affairs, Gender and Children.

Former Blue Economy Minister Masoud Ali Mohamed was appointed Minister of State in the President's Office, State House, alongside Shaaban Ali Othman.

Mudrik Ramadhan Soraga was appointed Minister for Blue Economy and Fisheries, while Anna Athanas Paul became Minister in the Office of the First VicePresident.

Several ministers retained their portfolios, including Dr Haroun Ali Suleiman, Minister responsible for Constitutional Affairs, Law, Public Service and Good Governance; Hamza Hassan Juma, Minister responsible for Policy, Coordination and the House of Representatives; Dr Riziki Pembe Juma, Minister for Information, Arts, Culture and Sports; and Dr Khalid Salum Mohamed, Minister for Infrastructure and Transport. Other ministers retaining their positions include Ms Rahma Kassim Ali, Lands and Housing Development; Ms Lela Mohamed Mussa, Education and Vocational Training; Suleiman Masoud Makame, Agriculture, Irrigation, Natural Resources and Livestock; Shariff Ali Shariff, Investment; Idrisa Kitwana Mustafa, Regional Administration and Local Government; Nadir Abdulatif Yusuf Al-Wardi, Water, Energy and Minerals; and Dr Juma Malik Akil, Finance.

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Dr Mwinyi said the planning function had been transferred from the Ministry of Finance to the President's Office, while the labour portfolio had been merged with youth and empowerment affairs.

He said the completed GNU structure would enable the government to focus on maintaining peace and unity, improving efficiency and accelerating development.

Dr Mwinyi also said a Joint Dialogue Committee had been established to address challenges arising from implementation of the GNU agreement and support stability and effective governance.

"The main expectation of the Government of National Unity is to maintain peace and unity and direct all our efforts towards development instead of political disputes," he said.

He said he was largely satisfied with the previous Cabinet's performance, adding that the latest changes were intended to improve efficiency and fulfil government commitments to the people of Zanzibar.