Somalia's Civil Aviation Authority Denies Reports of Aden Adde Airport Closure

Mogadishu — The Somali Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA) has denied reports circulating on social media claiming that Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu will be closed in the coming days because of the expected arrival of senior officials and high-level delegations.

The reports claimed that flights arriving at and departing from Aden Adde International Airport would be suspended over the next two days, allegedly due to the arrival of senior officials and foreign delegations in the Somali capital.

They also claimed that some major roads in Mogadishu would be subject to closures or restrictions because of the movements of the visiting officials.

The SCAA dismissed the reports, saying there had been no changes to operations at Aden Adde International Airport and that there were no plans to close the facility in the coming days.

The authority said scheduled flights to and from the airport would continue to operate normally, urging passengers and the public not to rely on unverified reports about airport operations.

The SCAA also urged the public to verify information about flights and airport services through the official channels of relevant authorities, warning that unverified reports could cause confusion among passengers and disrupt travel plans.