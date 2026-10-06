Kenya/Rwanda: Rwanda, Kenya Share Spoils in Goalless Friendly in Kigali

Rwanda and Kenya played out a goalless draw in an international friendly at Amahoro Stadium on Monday, October 5.

The match marked Kenya's first outing under coach Benni McCarthy since the Harambee Stars' recent Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign, while Rwanda continued their preparations with another high-profile test on home soil.

Both sides used the encounter as a valuable opportunity to assess their squads and fine-tune their preparations for upcoming international assignments.

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Rwanda, known as the Amavubi, came into the match looking to build on their recent form, while Kenya used the friendly to regroup under McCarthy following a mixed run of results in competitive internationals.

Neither side could find a breakthrough in a closely contested encounter. Both teams created limited clear-cut opportunities, ultimately settling for a 0-0 stalemate after 90 minutes.

Amavubi head coach Stephen Constantine made several changes to his starting lineup, fielding a largely rotated side as he continued to assess his squad depth and give emerging players valuable international experience.

Rwanda lined up with Kevin Muhire and Samuel Gueulette in central midfield, alongside Jojea Kwizera. Elie Iradukunda, known as "Tatou," and Abeddy Biramahire operated on the wings, supporting captain Innocent Nshuti in attack.

Constantine's selection reflected his continued efforts to rebuild the national team, with the coach having previously stressed the importance of giving younger players exposure during friendly matches.

Notably, Noam Emeran, Phanuel Kavita Mabaya and Joy-Lance Mickels were not included in the starting lineup and watched the match from the stands.

Constantine made four changes at the start of the second half, bringing on Hakim Hamiss, Joy-Lance Mickels, Djihad Bizimana and Jean Gilbert Byiringiro for Biramahire, Muhire, Uwumukiza and Gueulette.

With half an hour remaining, the Rwanda coach continued to rotate his squad, introducing Leroy Jacques Mickels, Claude Niyomugabo, Taiba Mbonyumwami and Patience Niyongira as the Amavubi pushed for a winning goal.

Despite the numerous substitutions and efforts from both sides, neither team could find the decisive breakthrough, with the match ending in a 0-0 draw.

Rwanda starting XI

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Adolphe Hakizimana, Obed Uwumukiza, Darryl Nkulikiyimana, Clement Niyigena, Emmanuel Imanishimwe, Kevin Muhire, Samuel Gueulette, Jojea Kwizera; Elie Iradukunda, Abeddy Biramahire, Innocent Nshuti (captain).