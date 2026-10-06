Nigeria: Workers Task FG On Mineral Exploration Funding

6 October 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Faruk Shuaibu

The SMDF-EMERGE funding programme for private-sector exploration projects and mineral sector-related academic researches in tertiary institutions has been commended by the Nigerian Union of Mine Workers (NUMW).

National President of NUMW, Comr. Hamza Muhammad, who made the call in Abuja at a media engagement to mark Nigeria's 66th Independence Anniversary, thanked the Federal Government for its initiatives aimed at strengthening Nigeria's mining industry,

He stated that 'in mining, funding for mineral exploration is key, and we are confident that the SMDF-EMERGE grants will be disbursed to fill this critical gap.'

Muhammad said the setback in mining finance remained a legacy challenge in the sector, but added that the initiative would ultimately benefit mine workers as it will enable companies to grow, make more income, and provide improved wages and better working conditions while increasing employment opportunities for mine workers.

He said in 2017, the government collaborated with the Bank of Industry and raised an intervention fund of N5bn, but the money could not be disbursed as miners are not able to meet the conditions required.

The National President of NUMW therefore appealed to the federal government to include NUMW in the next phase of beneficiaries, explaining that the union intends to establish a national database of mine workers.

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