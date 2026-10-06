Ethiopia: Who Arrives Ready? - Political Organization, Armed Coalitions, and Ethiopia's Uncertain Future

Addis Abeba — In late September 2026, seven Ethiopian armed groups, including organizations that had previously fought on opposite sides during the war in Tigray, had announced a coalition aimed at removing the Prosperity Party-led government. The announcement naturally raises questions about military coordination, political leverage, and whether the alliance can endure. But the coalition is more revealing when treated not as an isolated event but as another expression of a deeper Ethiopian political problem.

For decades, exclusion from meaningful political participation has repeatedly pushed political actors toward armed resistance. Armed pressure changes the balance of power. A new political arrangement follows. Some actors gain access to the state while others experience exclusion. Those excluded then learn the same lesson their predecessors learned: weapons may force the political system to listen when institutions do not.

The danger is not simply that war continues. It is that armed struggle becomes normalized as a mechanism of political re-entry.

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No serious analysis should pretend that all armed struggles arise from identical causes or carry identical legitimacy. Political violence cannot be separated from repression, closed political space, insecurity, state violence, or unresolved constitutional disputes. The systemic problem is different: a political order becomes unstable when losing political power begins to mean losing political existence, while armed mobilization becomes one of the few credible routes back into national bargaining.

The newly announced coalition therefore deserves attention not only because of what it may do to the current balance of power but also because of what it reveals about the political system itself. If today's armed actors become participants in tomorrow's political order without changing the incentives that produced armed politics, what prevents tomorrow's excluded actors from following the same path back to the battlefield?

Two structural stresses make this coalition especially important to examine. The first is the possibility of an unequal table: organizations entering cooperation with very different levels of organizational cohesion, military capacity, institutional experience, political legitimacy, geographic reach, and strategic clarity. The second is more fundamental: the political actors gathered around the same immediate objective may carry sharply different longer-term visions of the Ethiopian state. As Merera Gudina has argued in tracing Ethiopia's recurring political crises back to the formation of the modern state itself, these competing political visions have deep historical roots; they are not creations of the present coalition. A common adversary may therefore bring political actors to the same table without resolving either the inequalities among them or the conflicting political futures they bring with them.

Those two stresses can reinforce one another. Unequal preparedness creates opportunities for some actors and insecurity for others. Deep disagreements over the future state make every temporary advantage more consequential. A moment presented as cooperation can therefore carry an additional question beneath it: if the political order changes, who will possess the organization, leverage, and institutional depth to convert a temporary opening into durable power?

A common enemy may create the table. It does not make the participants equal, and it does not decide what political future they are trying to build.

Anatomy of power imbalance

To understand the imbalance, imagine two political communities entering the same coalition. One may be numerically large, geographically important, and confident that those attributes must eventually translate into political weight, yet remain divided among organizations with competing claims to representation and no settled mechanism for defining a common minimum position. Another may be smaller in demographic terms but arrive with deeper institutional memory, more coherent organization, clearer strategic priorities, and a political structure capable of surviving changes in individual leadership.

The distinction is neither between a strong people and a weak people, nor between communities that deserve more or less political weight. It is between organized power and unrealized potential. What a political community possesses demographically is not necessarily what its representatives can deploy institutionally at a negotiating table.

The danger is not simply that war continues. It is that armed struggle becomes normalized as a mechanism of political re-entry."

The most dangerous political miscalculation may be confusing what a community has with what its organizations are actually capable of converting into power.

Institutionalized beyond leadership

Organizational strength should not be inferred simply from the prominence of current leaders, the departure of familiar personalities, or even the political identity attached to an organization at a particular moment. The deeper test is whether political direction and collective capacity have become embedded in the structures, networks, memory, and expectations of the constituency from which the organization draws its strength. Leadership change can then reveal something important: whether leaders were carrying the organization or whether the organization has developed enough institutional depth to carry successive leaders.

Mature political organizations can become institutionalized beyond their leadership. In their formative years, strong personalities may carry the institution. Once consolidation occurs, however, the relationship can reverse: the leadership no longer carries the organization; the organization carries the leadership. Political direction becomes embedded in local structures, cadres, historical memory, symbols, social expectations, intellectual networks, diaspora communities, and a sufficiently broad understanding of the constituency's collective interests.

An analogy from swarm intelligence helps illuminate the point. In a mature distributed system, coherent collective behavior does not require a single controller to issue every instruction. Political communities are not insect colonies, and the analogy should not be pushed too far. But a consolidated political community can develop a comparable distributed capacity. Leadership remains important, yet the political community is not reset every time a prominent individual defects, dies, loses office, or loses an internal contest.

This kind of institutional depth creates political memory. It can preserve strategic direction across leadership changes, absorb internal disagreement, regenerate leadership, and maintain bargaining positions across very different arenas: war, diplomacy, negotiation, transition, and government. Readiness, in this sense, is not simply possessing a disciplined chairman or an effective military command. It is possessing an institution capable of producing, disciplining, replacing, and sometimes outlasting its leaders.

The leadership no longer carries the organization. The organization carries the leadership.

Demography without organization

The mirror image is a political community rich in demographic potential but poor in mechanisms for converting that potential into coherent representation. A large population, a vast homeland, economic importance, historical significance, or military manpower can create political potential. None automatically creates a negotiating actor.

Fragmentation becomes especially consequential when several organizations claim the same constituency, history, and legitimacy while lacking an accepted mechanism for deciding who can negotiate what. Under those conditions, the departure of a prominent leader or the formation of another organization can do more than change personnel. It can reopen the question of representation itself.

The revealing question is not only, "Who left the organization?" It can become: Which of these competing organizations is actually the organization?

This is especially relevant to Oromo politics, but it is not uniquely an Oromo problem. The issue is not whether Oromo political forces cooperate with Tigrayan, Amhara, Somali, Afar, or other political forces. Cooperation across political communities is not inherently a weakness. The harder question is whether a political community enters consequential arrangements with sufficient internal coherence, legitimate representation, strategic clarity, and institutional capacity to defend the interests it claims to represent.

Population creates potential political weight. Organization converts that potential into political power. Representation gives that power negotiating legitimacy. Institutions determine whether its gains endure.

Unequal table, deferred conflict

When these different organizational conditions meet at one table, formal equality can coexist with substantive hierarchy. One participant may contribute military capability; another geographic reach; another constituency that broadens political legitimacy; another diplomatic access, organizational infrastructure, or political cover. Such complementarity can make cooperation rational without making the partners equally influential.

The common adversary can temporarily conceal this asymmetry because immediate cooperation gives every participant a reason to postpone harder questions. But postponement is not resolution. If military weight, political cover, demographic reach, and institutional capacity are distributed unevenly, the decisive disagreement may simply be deferred until the coalition confronts victory, negotiation, transition, or the allocation of political authority.

This is why the relevant danger is not necessarily betrayal in the personal or conspiratorial sense. No hidden intention needs to be assumed. The structure itself can generate conflict. An organization that has supplied disproportionate military or institutional capacity may expect influence commensurate with its contribution. Other partners may regard formal equality, demographic weight, or constituency legitimacy as grounds for a different distribution of authority. Once the common enemy ceases to synchronize them, those competing expectations can become political conflict.

The coalition may not resolve the conflict among its members. The common enemy may merely postpone it.

The historical reference point is 1991. Human Rights Watch's contemporaneous account described the EPRDF as the only organization at the time with a sufficiently clear and comprehensive command structure to operate as a functioning political party and linked that organizational disparity to its extensive control over government operations. The July 1991 conference nevertheless produced a Transitional Charter with significant democratic and self-determination commitments. HRW later documented how the relationship between the EPRDF and OLF deteriorated amid clashes, intimidation, and disputes surrounding the 1992 elections, after which the OLF withdrew from the transitional government.

The point is not to turn 1991 into a morality tale or to project it mechanically onto 2026. It is to identify an institutional lesson: a transitional charter does not neutralize disparities in organization, coercive capacity, territorial control, or the ability to administer institutions. A good text cannot, by itself, make unequal political organizations equal.

Today's political-security landscape is more fragmented than the one inherited in 1991. That makes the lesson more--not less--important. A highly organized actor may possess disproportionate leverage, but attempts to convert that leverage into durable predominance could encounter other armed and politically mobilized actors rather than a political vacuum. The same asymmetry that creates a potential winner can also create the insecurity and resistance that reproduce the cycle.

Common enemy, no common political future

The second structural problem is older than the current coalition. Ethiopia's recurring disputes over the location of sovereignty, the relationship between the center and its constituent peoples, territorial authority, self-determination, language, identity, and the meaning of national unity long predate this alliance. The coalition did not create those disagreements. It brought organizations shaped by different answers to them into one framework.

The common enemy may be new. The conflicting visions are not.

The differences are not merely theoretical. Reuters noted that some coalition members remain divided over territorial and political issues. The OLA's published political manifesto places Oromo self-determination and the right of the Oromo people to determine their political status at the center of its political argument. Other actors approach Ethiopia's territorial and constitutional questions from different premises. The existence of these differences does not make cooperation impossible. It does mean that agreement about what should end cannot be treated as agreement about what should replace it.

This is the difference between a coalition of opposition and a coalition of governance. Pressuring or removing a government requires one kind of coordination. Constructing a durable political order requires another. The latter demands agreement--or legitimate procedures for disagreement--over federalism, central authority, territorial claims, self-determination, security arrangements, representation, and the character of the state itself.

A common enemy may create the table. It does not make the participants equal, and it does not decide what political future they are trying to build."

The decisive test may therefore come after the moment of maximum cooperation. What replaces the common enemy as the glue holding the coalition together? If the answer is only continued agreement among armed organizations, another problem immediately appears: what are those organizations actually authorized to decide?

Representation without constitutional mandate

Political debate often collapses three different forms of power into one: military capacity, political representation, and constitutional mandate. They are not the same. An armed organization may possess enough military capacity to compel attention. It may possess enough support to claim meaningful representation of a constituency. Neither fact automatically grants unlimited authority to settle foundational constitutional questions on behalf of an entire people.

Cooperation among armed organizations is not, by itself, constitutional consent among their respective peoples.

This is why internal political consolidation matters not only to the community seeking influence but also to everyone negotiating with it. A durable multinational bargain needs credible reference points: institutions or representative mechanisms capable of articulating a constituency's minimum positions, authorizing compromise, and carrying an agreement back to the people in whose name it was negotiated. Without such reference points, negotiators may sign agreements while their constituencies remain politically unbound.

There is a practical distinction between matters a coalition may need to decide for itself and choices that require broader legitimacy. Participants can negotiate how they cooperate, avoid conflict with one another, define immediate objectives, or open a broader peace process. Permanent constitutional structure, territorial arrangements, sovereign authority, self-determination, and other foundational choices belong to a different category.

This does not mean armed actors can simply be excluded. Where organizations command forces, control territory, or possess substantial constituencies, excluding them may make settlement impossible. The issue is jurisdiction: where does the authority of an armed coalition end, and where must the political choice of the affected peoples begin?

That boundary matters, especially in a transitional charter. Transitional arrangements can determine who participates, who represents whom, how decisions are made, how security institutions are organized, and which questions are postponed. Procedure can quietly become substance. Temporary advantage can shape the conditions under which permanent questions are later answered.

State as Ultimate Loser: What if?

There is a final possibility that actors focused on immediate advantage can underestimate: repeated struggles for control of the state can eventually damage the state everyone is competing to control. In an extreme scenario of institutional weakening or fragmentation, political communities would not enter the crisis with equal resilience.

Organizational cohesion, legitimate local institutions, economic networks, leadership structures, diaspora resources, external relationships, social trust, and the ability to coordinate collective decisions can all matter when central institutions fail to perform. This is not an argument for state collapse, nor a claim that informal social organization can substitute for a functioning state. It is an observation about fallback capacity.

Somalia provides a useful cautionary example. A 2024 World Bank study describes the clan level as the most resilient social contract after the 1991 state collapse and notes the continuing role of clan networks, elders, and Xeer in mediation and local order. The same study also presents Somalia's social-contract landscape as complex and overlapping, a reminder that resilient local structures can provide protection and dispute resolution without substituting for a capable modern state.

The lesson for Ethiopia should be drawn cautiously. Somali clan institutions and Ethiopia's political communities are not interchangeable social forms. The relevant principle is narrower: when formal institutions weaken, preexisting structures of trust, organization, dispute resolution, economic cooperation, and legitimate local leadership can become consequential. Communities with stronger social and institutional infrastructure may retain more capacity to coordinate than communities whose collective life has become highly fragmented.

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But there is a paradox. Military strength that provides short-term leverage can also contribute to conditions that damage the long-term interests of the population in whose name it is exercised. Political communities depend on trade, infrastructure, mobility, markets, investment, public institutions, and relationships with neighbors. A movement can therefore gain political advantage while helping destroy the economic and institutional environment its own constituency needs.

Can today's military advantage become tomorrow's economic disadvantage?

Beyond unequal table

The article began with two questions that cannot be separated: who arrives ready, and what kind of political future can emerge when unequally prepared actors enter an alliance while carrying unresolved visions of the state? Organizational readiness can create bargaining power. It cannot, by itself, reconcile conflicting political projects. A common adversary can create cooperation. It cannot, by itself, create legitimate constitutional authority.

The alternative to another winner-and-loser cycle is not political disorganization. Nor is it the consolidation of every community behind a single leader or party. The more durable possibility is institutional: political communities capable of producing credible reference points while preserving internal pluralism; representative mechanisms able to authorize negotiation and compromise; and rules that prevent temporary military leverage from silently becoming permanent constitutional power.

Such an architecture would also require a clear separation between transitional necessity and permanent constitutional choice. Armed actors may be indispensable to ending armed conflict. That does not mean the battlefield should determine the final distribution of sovereignty. Transitional arrangements can open the political space, establish security, and create procedures through which broader constituencies decide the questions that belong to them.

Finally, any settlement that merely redistributes access to the state without changing the incentives of winner-take-all politics risks reproducing the same system with different winners. A sustainable order must make peaceful political participation more effective than armed political re-entry and make losing office compatible with continued political existence.

For Oromo politics, the concern is therefore not that other Ethiopian political communities organize effectively, nor that Oromo political forces cooperate with them. The question is whether Oromo fragmentation becomes the condition under which consequential arrangements are negotiated. The same institutional test applies to every political community: can it translate constituency interests into coherent strategy, legitimate representation, and commitments that survive leadership change?

Readiness is also stage-specific. Ready to fight is not necessarily ready to negotiate. Ready to negotiate is not necessarily ready to represent. Ready to represent is not necessarily authorized to make permanent constitutional choices. And an organization capable of defeating an adversary is not automatically capable of constructing institutions in which former adversaries can live together without preparing for the next war.

The real measure of political strength is not merely who can arrive at the table, but who possesses enough institutional depth to remain consequential through every table that follows.

The newly announced alliance may endure, fracture, expand, negotiate, or fail to alter the present political balance. None of those outcomes should be assumed in advance. Its immediate analytical significance is that it places an old Ethiopian problem before the country in a new form: an unequal table, a common adversary, and political visions that the common adversary does not reconcile.

The question is no longer merely, "Who gets a seat at the table? It is: Who arrives ready--and ready to build what? AS

Editor's Note: Dereje Hawas (PhD) is an electrical engineer and independent analyst whose work focuses on political structure, institutional authority, and state formation in Ethiopia. He can be reached at derejehawaz@gmail.com