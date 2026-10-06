Ethiopia: Breaking - Ethiopia Reasserts 'Legitimate Interests' in Red Sea, Central Role in Nile - Dismissed 'Coercive Measures'

Addis Abeba — Ethiopia has asserted its "legitimate interests" in the Red Sea and reaffirmed its central role in the Nile basin, saying its geographic and historical connections to both waterways cannot be altered by political pressure, destabilization or "coercive measures."

Ethiopian import/export data In a statement issued Monday, Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the country's interests in the Abay River, or Blue Nile, and the Red Sea were grounded in "fundamental" geographic and historical realities.

"Ethiopia is the source of the Abay River, commonly known as the Blue Nile," the ministry said, noting that "virtually all of the Blue Nile originates in the Ethiopian highlands" and that the Abay contributes about 85 percent of the Nile River's total flow.

"Any discussion concerning the utilization and management of the Abay River should be informed by these fundamental realities," it added.

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The ministry also linked Ethiopia's Nile interests to its longstanding relationship with the Red Sea, saying the country remains "closely connected to the Red Sea" despite changes in political boundaries.

"The Red Sea is a maritime body to which Ethiopia is both geographically and historically connected," the statement said. It added that Ethiopia's nearest border is "barely 30 miles from the coast" and argued that regional maritime and security arrangements must therefore take Ethiopia's interests into account.

Regional political updates The statement comes amid a sharp deterioration in Ethiopia's relations with several Red Sea and Nile basin countries, particularly Egypt, Eritrea and Somalia, and follows an October 4 summit in Egypt involving the leaders of Egypt, Eritrea, Somalia and Sudan.

Discover moreShop African ArtPolitical commentary subscriptionFollow PoliticsAmharic language resourcesBreaking news alertsEthiopian capital insightsExplore HistoryRead Travel GuidesEthiopian news analysisNews The four leaders signed the El Alamein Joint Declaration, reaffirming respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, rejecting interference in the internal affairs of regional states and emphasizing the role of Red Sea littoral countries in governing the strategic waterway.

The Ethiopian foreign ministry appeared to respond to the latest positioning without directly naming the El Alamein summit or any of the four countries.

"These geographic and historical realities cannot be altered by political rhetoric, coercive measures, or acts of destabilization," the ministry said.

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"Actions taken through proxies or acts of aggression will not change the facts on the ground, nor will they diminish Ethiopia's legitimate interests, role, and responsibilities in the region," it added.

Political commentary subscription The foreign ministry's latest statement did not specifically mention the GERD but placed the Abay at the center of Ethiopia's argument over Nile utilization and management.

Ethiopia nevertheless sought to frame its position as one of engagement rather than confrontation.

"Ethiopia continues to pursue peaceful engagement, mutual respect, and regional cooperation," the ministry said.

At the same time, it warned that Addis Abeba would defend its core interests.

"Ethiopia stands ready to defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and core national interests," the ministry said, while urging regional actors to address shared challenges through "constructive dialogue, partnership, and adherence to the principles of good neighborliness rather than confrontation and zero-sum approaches."