East Africa: News - 'Response Will Be Doubled': Senior Ethiopian Official Warns Eritrea - Us Cautions Horn 'Cannot Sustain Another Military Conflict'

Addis Abeba — A senior Ethiopian official has warned Eritrea that it will face a severe response if it continues what he describes as interference in Ethiopia's internal affairs, as the United States cautioned that escalating tensions between the two countries could trigger a wider regional conflict.

Daily news updates Dr. Abraham Belay, a senior government official and former federally appointed interim president of the Tigray Region, claimed in remarks carried by state media on Sunday 04 October that Eritrean forces had "directly participated" alongside Tigrayan forces in recent fighting, warning that Ethiopia's response would be "doubled."

"The Shaebia government and its military physically participated in this war. They joined the front line with their arms, heavy weaponry, and equipment," Dr. Abraham said, using the common Ethiopian reference for the Eritrean government. He claimed that Eritrean personnel had been killed and that Ethiopian forces had captured large quantities of their equipment.

Ethiopian election guideDiscover moreCheck Voting InfoRead Local NewsExplore History "There is no question that the response to this will be returned twofold," he said.

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Dr. Abraham further warned that Ethiopia would not tolerate what he described as foreign intervention in its internal affairs.

"If there is an entity that does not refrain from meddling, the response is crystal clear," he said. "No one sits idly by while their country is violated. Ethiopians do not have such a nature, nor will our government accept this."

Addis Ababa travel guide He said Ethiopia's immediate priority was to address what he called "internal threats," after which the government would follow its broader strategic direction. "They initiated the war against us; after defending ourselves, we are now clearing them from the areas they entered and advanced into," he said.

Discover moreAccess ServicesSocial media analysisRead NewspapersEthiopian news analysisNewsBreaking news alertsRead Travel GuidesEthiopian political insightsnewsEthiopian import/export data The allegations come amid a sharp deterioration in Ethiopia-Eritrea relations and renewed fighting in northern Ethiopia.

Addis Abeba and Asmara have recently severed diplomatic ties and closed their respective embassies, following Ethiopia's expulsion of 10 Eritrean diplomats and Eritrea's subsequent decision to shut its embassy in Addis Abeba.

The latest deterioration has unfolded against a broader dispute over Ethiopia's access to the Red Sea, mutual accusations of supporting opposition forces, and increasingly hostile rhetoric.

Ethiopian election guide Ethiopian military chief Field Marshal Birhanu Jula has also accused foreign actors, naming Sudan and Egypt, of supporting and supplying a newly formed alliance of Ethiopian armed groups. Both Sudan and Egypt have rejected the allegations as baseless.

Dr. Abraham's remarks were made a day after the United States on October 3 issued a warning over the growing Ethiopia-Eritrea confrontation.

Buy Maps "Increasing cross-border tensions between Ethiopia and Eritrea have the potential to affect the entire region," the US said, warning that "the Horn of Africa cannot sustain another military conflict and humanitarian crisis."

Washington urged both governments to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of neighboring states, exercise "maximum restraint," and return to dialogue and cooperation under the 2018 Ethiopia-Eritrea peace framework.

Addis Ababa travel guide "Peace through dialogue is the only path toward sustainable security, economic growth, and prosperity," the US statement said.

Egypt, Sudan, Eritrea and Somalia held a summit in New El Alamein City on October 4, where their leaders reaffirmed principles including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, good-neighborly relations and rejection of interference in the internal affairs of regional states.

The four countries also emphasized the role of Red Sea littoral states in addressing issues concerning the strategic waterway, an issue that has become increasingly contentious as Ethiopia seeks reliable access to the Red Sea.

Ethiopian election guide The developments add to growing concerns over the possibility that Ethiopia's renewed conflict in Tigray could become intertwined with its deteriorating relations with Eritrea and wider regional rivalries involving Egypt, Sudan and Somalia.

Dr. Abraham said the recent fighting in Tigray had resulted in "significant loss of life" and diverted resources that should otherwise have been directed toward development. He accused Ethiopia's adversaries of seeking to weaken the country by creating instability and using proxy forces.

"Their desire is for Ethiopia to exist in chaos, for its capacity to be constrained, and for it not to become a stable and strong nation," he said.

He also accused Eritrea of viewing northern Ethiopia, particularly Tigray, as a security threat and seeking to keep the region weak.

On the situation inside Tigray, Dr. Abraham said the Ethiopian National Defense Force was "largely clearing the region" and that the federal government had begun efforts to restore peace and stability. He said local, woreda and zonal administrative structures were being established and that preparations were underway for a transition process and regional elections "within a matter of months."

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His comments amount to the most direct public warning from a senior Ethiopian government official against Eritrea since the latest escalation. In a statement posted on X, Eritrean Minister of Information Yemane G. Meskel rejected Dr. Abraham's remarks, as well as similar statements by Ethiopian officials, saying they "are mendaciously trying to weave a new 'legal' pretext for the reckless agenda of conflict and war that the regime has been doggedly pursuing against Eritrea for more than three years now."

Relations between Ethiopia and Eritrea have deteriorated sharply since their 2018 rapprochement, with tensions deepening after Eritrea's military intervention alongside Ethiopian federal forces during the 2020-2022 Tigray war. The two countries have since fallen out over unresolved post-war issues, Ethiopia's pursuit of Red Sea access, and mutual accusations of supporting hostile actors, culminating in the recent severing of diplomatic ties.

The latest confrontation comes nearly four years after the November 2022 Pretoria Agreement formally ended the two-year Tigray war, which pitted Ethiopian federal forces, Eritrean troops and allied regional forces against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF). Since then, relations between Addis Ababa and Asmara have steadily deteriorated, while renewed fighting in Tigray has raised fears that the conflict could acquire a broader regional dimension.