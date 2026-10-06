Kenya: Ruto Pledges Kenya's Support for South Sudan Elections, Urges Dialogue

Nairobi — President William Ruto has pledged Kenya's support for South Sudan's preparations for its December elections while urging political leaders to pursue dialogue and consensus as Juba navigates a critical phase of its transition.

Ruto made the commitment during talks with South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit at State House, Nairobi, on Monday, a day after Kiir arrived in Kenya for his first foreign trip since dissolving South Sudan's transitional unity government and establishing a caretaker administration.

"Kenya stands ready to support South Sudan in this endeavour while encouraging dialogue and consensus among all parties," Ruto said.

South Sudan is scheduled to hold general elections on December 22, with the vote intended to mark the end of the country's prolonged transitional period.

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The elections have been repeatedly delayed since independence in 2011.

Kiir dissolved the transitional unity government on September 22 and appointed a caretaker administration after amendments to the country's electoral law removed legal hurdles to the December polls.

The move also dissolved the national legislature and state governments.

Ruto's call for dialogue comes as South Sudan seeks to build political consensus ahead of the elections, with regional and international actors pushing for a peaceful, credible and inclusive electoral process.

The African Union has called for the peaceful conclusion of the transitional period and credible, inclusive and transparent elections.

The Kenyan President said Nairobi and Juba had also agreed to strengthen economic ties and create more opportunities for trade and investment.

"We expressed satisfaction with the strong relations between our two nations and resolved to continue opening more opportunities for trade and investment for our citizens," Ruto said.

The two leaders also discussed regional economic cooperation, with Ruto thanking Kiir for South Sudan's participation in last week's launch of the Dangote East Africa Refinery in Lamu.

Kenya's support for South Sudan's electoral process comes as the neighbouring country seeks to transition from the power-sharing arrangements established under the 2018 peace agreement to an elected government.

Kiir's visit to Nairobi is also expected to deepen economic and infrastructure cooperation between the two countries, including collaboration linked to the Lamu refinery and South Sudan's role in regional trade and energy networks.

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The South Sudanese presidency said the talks were focused on strengthening bilateral relations, electoral preparations and measures needed to ensure peaceful, credible and inclusive elections.

For Kenya, stability in South Sudan remains closely linked to its broader regional interests, given the two countries' extensive economic, security and people-to-people ties.