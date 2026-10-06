Angola Lays Groundwork to Strengthen National Cybersecurity Infrastructure

Luanda — Angola is keeping pace with global digital transformation while progressively building the framework necessary to strengthen its national cybersecurity capabilities, Telecommunications, Information Technologies, and Media Minister Mario Oliveira said Monday.

Speaking at the opening of Cyberdrill 2026, a regional cyber simulation and anti-cybercrime conference hosted in Luanda, Oliveira pointed to key milestone achievements in recent months, including the implementation of a new legal framework for cybersecurity, the approval of a National Cybersecurity Strategy, and the establishment of the National Cybersecurity Council.

"We are aware that approving strategies, creating institutions, and passing laws is only part of the path we must travel," the minister said"The greater our presence in the digital space, the greater our responsibility to ensure that this space is secure, stable, reliable, and resilient."

The minister emphasized that the primary challenge ahead is translating regulatory and policy foundations into operational capabilities to prevent, detect, respond to, and recover from digital threats.

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Achieving a secure digital ecosystem requires functional cross-sector cooperation involving state defense and security institutions, judicial authorities, regulatory bodies, and the private sector, Oliveira noted. He added that capital investments in technology and infrastructure must be paired with education, innovation, and specialized technical training.

The minister reaffirmed the Angolan government's commitment to advancing national cyber defenses while contributing to the broader socio-economic resilience and digital integration of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The weeklong event--co-organized by Africacert, the SADC, and the Angolan government--brings together international cybersecurity experts and incident response teams through Friday.HM/DC/DAN/AMP