Ethiopia Ready to Repel Threats, Affirms PM Abiy Ahmed

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is fully prepared to effectively confront and repel threats directed against the country, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed affirmed today, pledging that the newly established Medemer State leadership will remain firmly focused on protecting Ethiopia's national interests and advancing its ambitions.

Prime Minister Abiy made the remarks in his address following his appointment for a second term during the government-formation session of the first working year of the seventh House of People's Representatives.

He subsequently took the oath of office, formally beginning his second term.

The government-formation session marks a new chapter in Ethiopia's political and institutional journey following the June 1 Seventh General Election, in which more than 54 million citizens participated, according to the National Election Board of Ethiopia.

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In his address, Prime Minister Abiy expressed gratitude to the millions of Ethiopians who participated in the election, saying their votes had contributed to strengthening the nation.

He described the seventh general election as more than a routine electoral exercise, saying it carried broader significance and demonstrated what he characterized as the growing maturity of Ethiopia's democratic culture.

The Prime Minister said Ethiopia and the wider world are experiencing rapidly changing and increasingly unpredictable national, regional and global dynamics, stressing that preparedness is essential in such an environment.

According to PM Abiy, Ethiopia has paid a heavy price in the past because of inadequate preparation in a number of areas.

He said now the country has learned from those experiences and has now made the necessary preparations to confront challenges and what he described as hostile acts directed against Ethiopia.

"Getting tripped up by an obstacle once is natural, but stumbling repeatedly is not normal," he said, emphasizing the importance of learning from past experiences.

The Premier further stressed that Ethiopia can overcome its challenges only through unity and collective effort, calling on citizens to move forward together as equals.

He also assured Ethiopians that the country's development trajectory should create opportunities for all citizens, declaring that "Ethiopia will have only winning citizens, not losers."

Reflecting on the country's development experience, the Prime Minister said Ethiopia's progress in recent years had demonstrated that determined efforts could turn national aspirations into practical achievements.

He cited the expansion of summer wheat production as an example, recalling that when the government launched the initiative as part of its drive toward food sovereignty and reducing dependence on imported wheat, some dismissed the ambition as unrealistic.

He said the results have since demonstrated the potential of Ethiopia's agricultural transformation.

The Prime Minister also pointed to the government's ability to work with competing political actors in pursuit of national interests, saying Ethiopia had demonstrated in practice that political differences need not prevent cooperation on matters of national importance.

Speaking on sea access, Prime Minister Abiy said Ethiopia's long-standing pursuit of reliable access to the sea remains a major national priority.

"We will work tirelessly to ensure Ethiopia secures a sea outlet," he said, reiterating the government's commitment to pursuing the issue.

Ethiopia has repeatedly stated that it seeks sea access through peaceful engagement, negotiation and mutually beneficial arrangements.

PM Abiy framed the issue within Ethiopia's broader national aspirations, saying the country should not merely transform itself but should aspire to grow into a country capable of contributing to transformation beyond its borders.

He also invoked the country's recent history of political and security challenge, recalling periods when Ethiopia's unity and survival were portrayed as being at risk.

According to the Prime Minister, those challenges have instead strengthened Ethiopia's determination to preserve its unity and pursue its national ambitions.

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He underscored that concerns about Ethiopia's future have increasingly shifted toward its ambitions in the Red Sea, rather than the prospect of the country disintegrating.

Against this backdrop, PM Abiy's message was centered on readiness, unity and national resilience.

As Ethiopia begins a new five-year political and institutional chapter, the Prime Minister said the country must draw lessons from its past, remain prepared for emerging challenges and continue pursuing its national aspirations.

"Yesterday has passed, and tomorrow is yet to come; but today has arrived favorably," he said, portraying the new political chapter as an opportunity for Ethiopia to turn its ambitions into tangible achievements.

The establishment of the new Medemer State government and the formal appointment of the Prime Minister mark a significant institutional milestone following the country's latest general election.