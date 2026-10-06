Ethiopia: House Appoints Dr. Abiy Ahmed Prime Minister of Ethiopia

5 October 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The House of People's Representatives has appointed Abiy Ahmed as Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

The appointment was made today during the government-formation first regular session of the first working year of the House's seventh parliamentary term.

Following his appointment, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took the oath of office, formally beginning his second term as head of the federal government.

The government-formation session was attended by senior government officials, members of the diplomatic community and invited guests.

The appointment marks a new chapter in Ethiopia's political and institutional journey following the recent national election and the formation of the new federal government.

The appointment and the Prime Minister's swearing-in formally complete a key stage in the establishment of the new administration.

Read the original article on ENA.

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