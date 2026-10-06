Somalia: Taiwan Marks 115th National Day in Somaliland

Hargeisa, Somaliland, Oct 5 — Taiwan marked its 115th National Day in Somaliland on Monday, with senior officials from both sides praising their democratic ties and highlighting expanding cooperation in maritime security, healthcare, technology and disaster management.

The event brought together Somaliland government officials, diplomats and other guests ahead of Taiwan's official National Day on Oct. 10, known as "Double Tenth Day."

Taiwan's Representative to Somaliland Allen C. Lou said Taiwan's democratic development and economic transformation showed that democracy could serve as a foundation for peace and prosperity.

"Taiwan has shown the world that democracy is more than a treasured value. It is a cornerstone of lasting world peace and prosperity," Lou said.

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Lou said 2026 marked the 30th anniversary of Taiwan's first direct presidential election and said commitment to democracy, freedom and human rights had become increasingly important amid the expansion of authoritarianism.

"Taiwan's democratic achievements have won international recognition," Lou said.

He said Taiwan had used its technological and economic strengths to establish a major role in semiconductor and artificial intelligence supply chains, strengthening its position as a partner for other democracies.

Lou also cited President Lai Ching-te's vision of building a "democratic, peaceful, and prosperous new Taiwan," saying Taipei was determined to uphold democracy and peace while working with international partners.

Somaliland Officials Praise Taiwan Ties

Speaking on behalf of Somaliland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Director General Mohamed Abdirahman Hassan congratulated Taiwan on its National Day and drew parallels between the democratic experiences of Somaliland and Taiwan.

"Two peoples. Two continents. One conviction: that a nation's legitimacy comes from the voice of its people," Hassan said.

"Taiwan has shown that a democracy, built patiently, can thrive and prosper. Somaliland is walking the same road. And as two democracies, we do not walk it alone. We walk it together."

Hassan said Taiwan's democratic transformation resonated with Somaliland because of its own experience of building democratic institutions.

"Today, Taiwan stands as one of the most vibrant democracies in Asia. And its journey speaks to us, because we know that road," he said.

He concluded his remarks by reaffirming ties between Hargeisa and Taipei.

"Long live Taiwan's democracy. Long live the friendship between the Republic of Somaliland and Taiwan," Hassan said.

Somaliland Presidency Minister Khadar Hussein Abdi also addressed the event, congratulating Taiwan and its people on the National Day and praising relations between Somaliland and Taiwan.

Somaliland Interior Minister Abdalle Mohamed Arab also spoke at the celebration, congratulating Taiwan and highlighting the relationship between the two sides.

Taiwan Highlights Expanding Cooperation

Lou singled out maritime security as one of the areas of expanding cooperation between Taiwan and Somaliland.

Taiwan funded the Red Sea Fusion Centre project, which Lou said was aimed at safeguarding freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and creating a multilateral framework for cooperation with like-minded partners.

"It is anticipated that Taiwan's support can catalyze more international stakeholders to join grounded on shared vision, shared interests and shared victory," Lou said.

Taiwan and Somaliland have also developed cooperation in healthcare, agriculture, information and communications technology, higher education, security, oil and critical-mineral exploration, fisheries, investment and humanitarian assistance, Lou said.

He said Taiwan had supported Somaliland's democratic process, including its 2021 parliamentary and municipal elections and its 2024 presidential and political party elections.

Lou also highlighted Somaliland's participation as a founding member of the Taiwan-led World Alliance for Disaster Management, or WADM.

"The World Alliance for Disaster Management (WADM) is built by Taiwan for strengthening disaster preparedness and response through international cooperation," Lou said.

The alliance's founding members include Taiwan, 11 of its diplomatic allies and Somaliland, while another 21 countries, including the United States, Japan, Britain, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Türkiye and the Philippines, participate as observers or partners, according to Lou.

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Healthcare was another focus of his address, with Taiwan highlighting support for haemodialysis equipment and services in Somaliland.

"It is a timely support," Lou said. "We believe the Government will procure the equipment and provide the service to benefit the patients in need."

Lou described the expanding relationship as the "Taiwan Model of Cooperation," saying Taipei hoped its engagement could help attract broader international support.

"Taiwan is the facilitator, the catalyst, the leading indicator, the synergy, the diplomatic leverage for catalyzing more international support for both Taiwan and Somaliland," Lou said.

"The success of our cooperation is proudly named as 'Taiwan Model of Cooperation' to benefit the people grounded on shared visions, shared goals, and accumulative efforts," he added.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; HornDiplomat News Desk)