Ethiopia Pushes Back After Al-Alamein Summit

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Oct 5 — Ethiopia on Monday asserted what it called its "legitimate interests" in the Red Sea and its central role in the Nile, saying geography and history could not be changed by political pressure or destabilisation.

The Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said virtually all of the Blue Nile, known in Ethiopia as the Abay River, originates in the Ethiopian highlands and contributes about 85% of the Nile River's total flow.

"Any discussion concerning the utilization and management of the Abay River should be informed by these fundamental realities," the ministry said in a statement dated October 5.

On the Red Sea, Ethiopia said it remained geographically and historically connected to the waterway despite changes in political boundaries.

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The ministry said Ethiopia's nearest border lies barely 30 miles from the Red Sea coast and that discussions concerning regional maritime affairs and security must take account of Ethiopia's interests.

"These geographic and historical realities cannot be altered by political rhetoric, coercive measures, or acts of destabilization," the ministry said.

It said attempts to undermine Ethiopia's interests through proxies or acts of aggression would not change what it described as the country's legitimate interests, role and responsibilities in the region.

The statement followed a summit in Egypt's New Al-Alamein City on Sunday bringing together the leaders of Egypt, Eritrea, Sudan and Somalia. Their joint declaration said governance of the Red Sea was the exclusive responsibility of coastal states and set out a common position on the use of Nile waters.

Ethiopia said it remained committed to peaceful engagement, mutual respect and regional cooperation but was prepared to defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity and core national interests.

The ministry called on regional actors to address shared challenges through "constructive dialogue, partnership, and adherence to the principles of good neighborliness rather than confrontation and zero-sum approaches."

(Reporting by HornDiplomat News Desk)