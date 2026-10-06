Somalia: Somaliland Envoy Rejects Al-Alamein Stand On Recognition

Jerusalem, Oct 5 — Somaliland's ambassador to Israel, Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud, has rejected a joint declaration by Egypt, Eritrea, Sudan and Somalia opposing recognition of Somaliland, saying regional political gatherings cannot determine Somaliland's future.

Hagi said the four-country meeting in Egypt could not give its participants a veto over Somaliland.

"Political gatherings may produce headlines, but no such gathering can manufacture a veto over Somaliland's future, erase its history, sovereignty, or the legitimate aspirations of its people," Hagi said on X.

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"Using the failed Mogadishu administration as a proxy against Somaliland will never work," he added.

The ambassador said such gatherings went beyond Somaliland's own interests and could affect the wider region.

"Such sectarian gatherings are not only a challenge to Somaliland's interests; they risk becoming a threat to the stability and strategic interests of other important countries in the region," he said.

The comments followed a summit in Egypt's New Al-Alamein City attended by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Sudanese leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

In a joint statement, the four leaders backed Somalia's position on Somaliland and rejected "any recognition or support" for Somaliland.

Israel formally recognised Somaliland in December 2025 and the two sides subsequently established diplomatic relations.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; HornDiplomat News Desk)