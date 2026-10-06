Tanzania Enhances Public Awareness, Measures Against Impacts of El Niño Rains

Dodoma — THE Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, Dr Leonard Akwilapo, has urged local authorities, institutions and the public to take immediate measures to prepare for possible impacts of El Niño rains, warning against waiting for floods to strike before taking action.

Speaking during the commemoration of World Habitat Day 2026, held in Dodoma under the theme "Adequate Housing for All" the minister said past flooding incidents in the country should serve as a reminder of the need for early preparedness to protect lives, homes and infrastructure.

"Let us not wait for the rains to fall before taking action. Everyone should start now. Urban authorities and all institutions should observe all measures directed by the authorities to reduce the impact of this disaster," he said.

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In addition, the minister noted that adequate housing goes beyond having a house, requiring safe homes, properly planned land, essential services, secure tenure, strong infrastructure and environments capable of withstanding climate and other environmental challenges.

"Rapid population growth and urban expansion requireS stronger planning to ensure residential areas are developed with public safety and flood resilience in mind," he said.

Moreover, he noted that the government is taking various measures to improve housing and urban development, including reviewing the 2000 National Human Settlements Development Policy to align it with Tanzania's current needs and challenges.

He added that the efforts are in line with the Tanzania Development Vision 2050, the New Urban Agenda and Sustainable Development Goal 11, which promotes inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable cities and human settlements.