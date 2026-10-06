Nigeria: Tinubu Orders Probe of Ondo Air Crash

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed sadness over the crash of a Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 jet near a naval base in the Igbokoda area of Ondo State and has directed the Nigerian Air Force to immediately commence a thorough investigation into the cause of the crash.

This was disclosed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, in a statement on Monday.

The aircraft was on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos when the crash occurred.

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Onanuga said the President had extended his deepest condolences to the family of the 25 passengers and seven crew members involved, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, and all officers, airmen and airwomen of the Nigerian Air Force.

Part of the statement said, "This is a painful moment for our Armed Forces and for the entire nation. Our Air Force personnel put their lives on the line every day to secure Nigeria. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten".

"The Chief of Air Staff has briefed me, and I have directed the Nigerian Air Force to immediately commence a thorough investigation into the cause of the crash to prevent future occurrences.

"I commend the Nigerian Air Force for activating an immediate Search and Rescue operation following the accident.

" I pray for the repose of the souls of the gallant officers and for Almighty God to grant their families and the Nigerian Air Force the fortitude to bear the unfortunate loss."

President Tinubu also assured the Nigerian Air Force of the continued support of his administration as "they continue their vital role in securing our nation.

"I also commend the swift response of first responders and the Ondo State Government at the crash site," Tinubu said.