Nigeria: Bandits Block Gusau-Sokoto Road, Abduct Travellers

Heavily armed bandits have stormed Nasarawa area of Damba community, on the outskirts of Gusau metropolis in Zamfara State.

The bandits attacked the community last night and positioned themselves at strategic locations, apparently to prevent rescue intervention from surrounding communities.

A female victim, who spoke to Daily Trust on condition of anonymity, said the bandits attacked Nasarawa community around 1am, jumped over a fence and entered her house while shooting sporadically.

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"The bandits attacked our area around 1am and jumped into my house, but we were saved by God. They later went out without harming anyone, but bullets are all over the courtyard of our compound," she narrated.

Another resident, who also spoke to Daily Trust on condition of anonymity, said the bandits attacked the area around 1am and went from door to door, knocking and asking for people in the houses.

"They went door to door, knocking and asking for somebody in the houses. People were telling them that the person they were looking for was not there.

"They then started shooting sporadically and positioned themselves strategically," he said.

He further said the bandits later turned their attention to rustling animals.

"We heard their discussion on how to rustle animals. Some of them said the problem was that the animals were across the main road. They then jumped into a nearby school," he said.

The resident said the bandits later switched to rustling small animals in the Nasarawa area but fled after members of the Civilian Joint Task Force and police stormed the area and engaged them.

He also alleged that the bandits passed through an Army security checkpoint in the bush.

"The Army security checkpoint stationed at Nasarawa, along the cemetery, is not working properly. They should be the ones to block the bandits, but they allowed them to pass.

"We were comfortable with the previous Army commander before he was redeployed. The attention of the present one is on people going to farms; they did not allow us to go to our farms," he claimed.

In a related development, heavily armed bandits have blocked the busy Gusau-Sokoto road at Kuka Mairahhu in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

One of the victims said commuters were stranded and parked at the military base in Fangaltama.

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"The bandits put us in the middle, thereby blocking the front and back, including the military checkpoint. We were all stranded," he narrated.

Another female victim recounted her experience, saying she was traumatised after her vehicle developed a fault while the bandits had blocked the road.

"I was traumatised when our car developed a fault and the bandits blocked the road. People were stranded and lost focus.

"After we thought that the road was reopened, the two cars that passed before us were all abducted. We found the doors of the two cars open, but nobody was sighted, either near or far away," she said.

When contacted, the Zamfara State Police Command spokesperson, DSP Yazid Abubakar, said he was yet to confirm the incidents.

"I didn't receive any reports on that, but I will confirm and feed you back," DSP Yazid said.