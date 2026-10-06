Today, Ethiopia has made history by establishing a new government following the largest democratic election in Africa. This milestone is a powerful testament to the resilience of Ethiopia's democracy and statehood, which have withstood enormous challenges from regional enemies and their cronies. Despite repeated attempts by hostile forces to wage war against Ethiopia, undermine its stability and prevent the establishment of a democratically elected government, Ethiopia has not only prevailed but has emerged stronger, more determined and more united.

The recent election, in which more than 54 million Ethiopians cast their votes, has received recognition and positive assessments from international partners and observers. The United States, European Union, Canada, Switzerland, the African Union and other international actors have acknowledged the electoral process and its outcome, reflecting growing international confidence in Ethiopia's democratic transition.

The achievement, however, did not come easily.

Ethiopia's democratic journey has been tested various odds and regional pressure. Among the most serious challenges have been the activities of forces seeking to destabilize the country, including the Eritrean regime and anti-peace elements associated with the TPLF. The Eritrean regime, which has never conducted a national election in its history, has repeatedly been interfering in the affairs of neighboring countries. Its long-standing authoritarian rule and its involvement in regional conflicts have made Eritrea a persistent source of concern in the Horn of Africa.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The alignment between the Eritrean regime and anti-peace forces has further complicated even the regional security environment. Forces seeking to prevent Ethiopia from consolidating its democratic institutions have repeatedly attempted to exploit internal divisions and weaken the Ethiopian state.

Yet those efforts have failed to stop Ethiopia's political transition.

The Ethiopian government and defense forces have managed to withstand these challenges, enabling the country to proceed with the democratic process and establish a new government today. This is not merely a political transition. It is a significant moment in Ethiopia's modern history.

The establishment of the new government demonstrates that Ethiopia's democratic institutions and statehood have proven resilient even under immense pressure. It sends a clear message that the country will not be intimidated or derailed by forces seeking to undermine its sovereignty, stability and democratic aspirations.

A Sharp Contrast in the Horn of Africa

The contrast between Ethiopia and Eritrea is increasingly striking.

While Ethiopia has moved forward with a national electoral process involving more than 54 million voters and has proceeded with the formation of a new government, Eritrea remains without a national election since independence and continues to face widespread criticism over political repression and restrictions on fundamental freedoms. Eritrea has also been described by international rights organizations as one of the world's most repressive states, with many of its citizens seeking opportunities to leave the country.

At the same time, critics argue that the Eritrean government has devoted disproportionate attention to regional security and political interference rather than building a stronger and more prosperous domestic economy.

Ethiopia, by contrast, continues to pursue an ambitious economic transformation agenda and seeks to position itself among Africa's leading economies and one of the world's fastest-growing economies. The difference is therefore not simply political.

It reflects two fundamentally different trajectories-- one centered on institutional transition, economic transformation and democratic governance, and another characterized by prolonged authoritarian rule and regional tensions.

Ethiopia's Resilient Democracy: A Message to Africa

The establishment of Ethiopia's new government is significant not only for the country but also for the wider African continent. It demonstrates that democratic institutions and statehood can survive even in an extremely challenging political and security environment.

For a country of Ethiopia's size and strategic importance, this matters enormously. Ethiopia is a major political, economic and diplomatic center of Africa, and its stability has direct implications for the Horn of Africa, the Red Sea region and the wider continent.

The international recognition of Ethiopia's electoral process further reinforces the importance of this transition. The engagement and positive assessments of the United States, European Union, Canada, Switzerland, the African Union and other international partners demonstrate that Ethiopia's democratic process is attracting significant international attention. But the formation of a new government is not the end of the journey.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The new Medemer State administration is expected to usher in a new chapter by strengthening democratic institutions, consolidating peace, accelerating economic development, bridging political differences, and firmly safeguarding Ethiopia's sovereignty and national interests.

The country will also continue to face pressure from regional actors and forces opposed to its political and economic rise.

Yet today's achievement sends a powerful message that Ethiopia has endured. Ethiopia has prevailed. And Ethiopia is moving forward.

The establishment of the new government is a milestone that reflects the determination of the Ethiopian people to pursue democracy, freedom, development and national sovereignty despite enormous adversity. As Ethiopia enters this new political chapter, its success will matter far beyond its borders. A stable, democratic and economically strong Ethiopia can become a powerful anchor for peace, integration and prosperity in the Horn of Africa and across the continent.

All in all, Ethiopia's democratic journey today has taken another historic step forward.