Ethiopia: PM Abiy Welcomes President Ramaphosa of South Africa to Ethiopia

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to Ethiopia and expressed appreciation for his warm congratulations on the formation of the Medemer Government.

" I welcome my brother, President Cyril Ramaphosa, to Ethiopia and appreciate his warm congratulations as we mark the formation of the Medemer Government today," Prime Minister Abiy said.

He underscored the strong and historic ties between Ethiopia and South Africa, noting that the relationship is rooted in a shared commitment to African solidarity, peace, development and a prosperous future for the continent.

"We look forward to further deepening our partnership and strengthening the bonds of friendship between our two nations," the Prime Minister wrote on X.